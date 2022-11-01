Today is the last day to vote early in person for the Nov. 8 open primary congressional election.
Registered voters may cast ballots until 6 p.m. today at one of three early voting locations:
- Registrar of Voter Office, 1010 Lafayette St., 3rd floor, Suite 313, downtown Lafayette.
- Martin Luther King Recreation Center, 309 Cora St., Lafayette.
- East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Rd., Youngsville.
Early voting numbers through Monday show high interest in the Nov. 8 election. More people voted early with one day left to vote than cast ballots early in the 2018 mid-term election, numbers from the Louisiana Secretary of State Office show, and that was a high-interest election coming two years after the election of Donald Trump as president.
As of Monday evening, 14,481 registered voters in Lafayette Parish had voted early, including 7,158 Republicans, 4,885 Democrats and 2,338 registered as other party affiliations.
By comparison, early voting for the 2018 mid-term election in Lafayette Parish showed 11,310 ballots cast, including 5,358 Republicans, 3,986 Democrats and 1,986 registered as other party.
That's an increase of 3,171 ballots cast in 2022 with one day left to vote.
Voters across the state will be casting ballots for U.S. Senate and eight constitutional amendments. Many in Acadiana also will be voting for U.S. Congressman.
Most of the races on ballots in Acadiana can be found here.
Lafayette Parish
Lafayette City Judge City Court, Division A
Toby Aguillard, R
Roya Boustany, R
Jules Edwards III, NP
Mayor City of Broussard
"Ray" Bourque Jr., R
Corey Morgan, R
Mayor City of Carencro
"Don" Chauvin, R
Charlotte Stemmans Clavier, R
Mayor City of Scott
Troy Bergeron, R
Jan-Scott Richard, R
Chief of Police City of Scott
Caleb Lege, R
Chad J. Leger, R
Council Member at Large City of Scott
Brad Duhon, NP
Jakob Goodwin, R
Mark Moreau, R
"Chris" Richard, R
Yolanda Senegal, I
Councilman at Large City of Broussard
"Jeff" Delahoussaye, R
Ray A. Gary, R
Council Member District 2, City of Scott
"Ronnie" Cormier, R
Terry Montoucet, R
Council Member District 3, City of Scott
Leroy Albarado, D
Lee Domingue, R
Danny Hollier, R
Council Member District 4, City of Scott
Blaine Roy, R
Kenny Suire, R
Kert Thomas, R
Council Member Division E, City of Youngsville
Simone Champagne, R
Ann Istre, R
Council Member(s) City of Carencro
5 to be elected
Jordan Arceneaux, R
Antoine Babineaux Jr., D
Danielle M. Capritto, R
"Kim" Guidry, R
Taylor L. James, I
Alfred "Al" Sinegal, D
Councilman District 1, City of Broussard
Jeremy Frederick, R
"Angel" Racca, R
Councilman District 2, City of Broussard
David M. Bonin, R
Charles Sharma, R
Councilman District 3, City of Broussard
Jesse Regan, R
Mark Ste Marie, R
Councilman District 4, City of Broussard
Heather Girouard, R
Michael Rabon, D
Councilman District 5, City of Broussard
David Forbes, R
Ryan Romero, R
Councilman District 6, City of Broussard
Kody Allen, R
Jeremy Foco, R