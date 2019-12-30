Funeral arrangements have been set for Carley McCord, a young sports reporter who was among the five people killed in a Lafayette plane crash.

McCord, 30, and four others died Saturday when a small plane headed to Atlanta, Georgia crashed shortly after landing.

Carley McCord's family plans to honor her through a memorial scholarship fund in her name at her alma mater, Northwestern State University in Natchitoches.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 4 at St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church, located at 16166 S Harrells Ferry Road in Baton Rouge.

A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. at the same church. Interment will follow at St. George Catholic Church at 7808 Saint George Drive in Baton Rouge.

Gretchen D. Vincent, 51, Michael "Walker Vincent, 15, Ian E. Biggs, 51, and Robert Vaughn Crisp II, 59 were all killed in the wreck.

Funeral arrangements were previously announced for Biggs, the plane's pilot, and Walker Vincent, who died one day before his 16th birthday.

