A Breaux Bridge woman has been sentenced to 24 months in prison and ordered to pay $335,016 in restitution to her former employer for wire fraud.
Tracie Sonnier, 51, pleaded guilty on July 19 to one count of wire fraud, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Lafayette.
Sonnier was employed by Aries Marine Corporation from 1996 until she was fired in May 2020, the release states. She was an administrative assistant with bookkeeping duties at the company.
An investigation was launched when her employer discovered money missing from the business account. Agents with the U.S. Secret Service and Lafayette Police Department learned Sonnier created a scheme to defraud Aries out of $335.015.67 to pay for personal expenses, the release states.