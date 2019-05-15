The new Lafayette mayor-president who will take office in January should hire the new Lafayette Utilities System director, according to a councilman.
City-Parish Councilman Bruce Conque in an email May 9 asked Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux to let the new mayor-president appoint the LUS director.
Robideaux said Wednesday he is considering his options.
It's been nearly a year since long-time LUS Director Terry Huval retired and Jeffrey Stewart, LUS engineering and power supply manager, was appointed interim director.
LUS' engineering consultant, NewGen, selected a "head hunter" to solicit candidates for the position.
During a meeting about a month ago, it was decided that Robideaux should make an offer to one of the candidates, Conque said Wednesday. One of five council members on the Lafayette Public Utilities Authority which oversees LUS, Conque agreed at the time, believing Stewart was coming up on a civil service deadline for serving in an interim position.
Since that meeting, Conque said he learned from Civil Service Director Adam Marcantel that an extension for Stewart is not a problem.
"We don't want Jeff to lose civil service in the event he's not appointed" permanent LUS director, Conque said.
Civil service rules limit to six months the amount of time a classified employee can hold a job temporarily, Marcantel said Wednesday. The rule is designed to prevent political appointments or attempts to skirt civil service regulations.
The civil service rules, he said, aren't clear about the time allowed for a classified employee, such as Stewart, serving in an interim capacity in a non-classified job, such as LUS director.
Stewart was appointed interim director in July 2018, Marcantel said. He extended the deadline once already and will do so again so there isn't a rush to hire a new director. It's in the best interest of the public that the right person be chosen, he said.
Conque, not speaking for the LPUA, emailed Robideaux on May 9 asking that he not appoint an LUS director. Robideaux announced April 12 he will not seek a second term as mayor-president during the Oct. 12 election. A new mayor-president will take office in January.
"The extension," Conque wrote, "would allow the new (mayor-president) to perform due diligence in the selection of their LUS director, as well as additional time for Jeff to continue oversight of the new IRP (Integrated Resource Plan) contract process."
Conque said he has not received a response from Robideaux.
Robideaux told The Acadiana Advocate he's looking at all options. The engineer consultants put a lot of work into the search for a new director and Stewart has done good work.
"We don't stop our work," the mayor-president said. "We don't quit doing our jobs."
Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux, contacted by email, said he does not support Conque's request that Robideaux refrain from naming a new utilities director.