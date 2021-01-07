Lafayette's Martin Luther King Day celebration is postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Veronica Williams, chairperson of the city's MLK celebration committee, said "all activities have been suspended."
If it's feasible, some activities may be held at a later date, most likely virtually, she said.
Normally, Lafayette's MLK celebration expands two weekends in January, Williams said, and includes a luncheon, a speaker, free health screenings, displays, a parade and a middle school quiz bowl competition.
A pageant also is usually part of the celebration in which a MLK King and Queen are selected to attend an event in Selma, Alabama.
"Every year it gets bigger and bigger," Williams said.