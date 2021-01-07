ACA.mlk.01.010721
Deranae Celestine, center, a member of the Northside High School Marching Band, performed as the the Martin Luther King, Jr. parade rolled down MLK Memorial Parkway on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Lafayette.

 PHOTO BY ROBIN MAY

Lafayette's Martin Luther King Day celebration is postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Veronica Williams, chairperson of the city's MLK celebration committee, said "all activities have been suspended."

If it's feasible, some activities may be held at a later date, most likely virtually, she said.

Normally, Lafayette's MLK celebration expands two weekends in January, Williams said, and includes a luncheon, a speaker, free health screenings, displays, a parade and a middle school quiz bowl competition.

A pageant also is usually part of the celebration in which a MLK King and Queen are selected to attend an event in Selma, Alabama.

"Every year it gets bigger and bigger," Williams said. 

