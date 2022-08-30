Nick Gros, of Baton Rouge, gets the monkeypox vaccine during the Shot 4 Shot monkeypox vaccine event at the Phoenix Bar in New Orleans, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The Louisiana Health Department offered 500 monkeypox vaccines to those who qualify, COVID vaccines, HIV testing and PrEP counseling. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)