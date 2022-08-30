Acadiana Cares and Bolt Bar and Patio have partnered to host a free monkeypox vaccine clinic at the Jefferson Street venue Wednesday.
The walk-up vaccine event is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., but Acadiana Cares staff will be dispensing vaccine doses at 222 Jefferson St. for as long as they’re available and patients are in line, Acadiana Cares CEO Claude Martin said.
Vaccines are free and appointments are not required. Clinicians will collect basic information, like name and address, so patients can be contacted to schedule their second dose, which is given 28 days after the first, he said.
The nonprofit expects to have 100 doses available Wednesday, Martin said.
As of Tuesday, 181 total monkeypox cases had been identified in state residents, with 10 of those cases identified in Acadiana, the Louisiana Department of Health said.
“It’s affecting our community. We need to rally around people in our community to make sure that they stay healthy,” Martin said.
Monkeypox is a virus from the same family as smallpox. It originates in wild animals, like rodents and primates, and sometimes jumps to people. The illness was first discovered in 1958, and the first human case was discovered in 1970. Historically it’s been rare in the United States.
Most monkeypox patients experience symptoms such as fever, body aches, chills and fatigue, while people with more serious cases may suffer a rash and lesions on the body. It can be severe for children or those who are immunocompromised, have a history of eczema or who are pregnant.
Monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease, but it does spread through close, personal contact, including direct contact with the rash monkeypox causes, bodily fluids, respiratory secretions and touching linens, clothing or surfaces used by someone with monkeypox.
Currently monkeypox vaccine eligibility is limited to a few key groups:
- People with exposure to a known monkeypox case.
- Gay, bisexual, other (cis or trans) men who have sex with men OR transgender women and nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with men AND
- Have had intimate or sexual contact with multiple or anonymous partners in last 14 days or
- Have had intimate or sexual contact with other men in a social or sexual venue in the last 14 days
- Individuals (of any sex/gender identity) who have given or received money or other goods/services in exchange for sex in the last 14 days
- Individuals (of any sex/gender identity) who have been determined to be at high risk for monkeypox exposure by a healthcare provider or public health official.
Martin said anyone can contract monkeypox but so far in the United States the illness has been concentrated among men who have sex with other men, which is why outreach efforts are focused on the LGBTQ community.
“There is no stigma, no judgment or anything. This is just a simple health issue that needs to be addressed,” Martin said.
Bolt bartender Kira Franssen said the bar is offering a “shot for a shot” deal, where patients who get their first dose of the vaccine can get a free shot at the bar.
“We always try to do what’s best for our community. We’re the only LGBTQ bar in the area and I think people automatically come to us with questions and try to figure out what they need to do,” she said.
Acadiana Cares is a nonprofit that began in the 1980s to educate about HIV/AIDS and provide support services to people impacted by the disease. Today, HIV/AIDS work remains central to the organization’s mission, but they also support people vulnerable because of inequities in health care, substance use issues, poverty, and homelessness, their website says.
Martin said the community vaccination push is timed to this weekend’s Southern Decadence celebration, an annual New Orleans LGBTQ-oriented festival over the long Labor Day weekend.
State health department data shows roughly 95% of state cases have been among men, and about 60% of total cases in Louisiana have been among Black people.
Martin said Acadiana Cares is especially encouraging LGBTQ+ Black men to get vaccinated because of the virus’s disproportionate levels in that population. The CEO said he’s hopeful hosting a clinic at a central location like Bolt will make getting vaccinated easy.
“Anything we can do to make it more convenient or easier to access that healthcare, the better it is for a community that typically has been marginalized from healthcare,” he said.
The Louisiana Department of Health is also offering free monkeypox vaccinations through community health centers and partner organizations. People who meet the vaccine eligibility requirements can call 211 or visit ldh.la.gov/phu to schedule an appointment.
Vaccine providers include: Acadia Parish Health Unit, Acadiana Cares, Evangeline Parish Health Unit, Iberia Parish Health Unit, Lafayette Parish Health Unit, Lafayette Foundation Clinic, Ochsner Lafayette General Infectious Disease Clinic, St. Landry Parish Health Unit, St. Martin Parish Health Unit and Vermilion Parish Health Unit.
“With the rising cases of monkeypox in our state, we want people who are at risk to know that we have vaccines available at our parish health units,” Region 4 Medical Director Dr. Tina Stefanski said in a statement. “Our goal is to get as many people vaccinated as possible to help protect themselves and their loved ones. All you have to do is call to make an appointment.”
Martin said Acadiana Cares has already dispensed over 100 monkeypox vaccine doses at their main clinic location.
Staff writer Emily Woodruff contributed to this report.