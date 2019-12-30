Surveillance video recovered Monday morning gave investigators a clearer picture of what a small airplane was doing just before it crashed Saturday morning, killing five of the six people aboard, National Transportation Safety Board officials said Monday afternoon.

But investigators asked anyone who lived within a half-mile of the airport or the crash scene who might have recorded the plane's activity with home security cameras to contact the NTSB. Even audio of the plane's descent could be helpful to investigators.

The agency wasn't "ruling anything in or ruling anything out" at this stage of the investigation, but NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg offered some key areas of focus.

He said the four corners of the aircraft were identified in the crash debris, which indicates the plane was intact when it hit the ground, Landsberg said. He also said the flaps were up, which suggests the plane was not preparing to land.

Investigators will send the plane's engines and avionics for analysis, Landsberg said. They will also check the aircraft's maintenance records and the pilot's instrument currency.

In addition, investigators will look for any possible contamination of fuel and whether the weight or balance of the plane might have been a factor.

Tim Skinner, who is a flight instructor and former Lafayette airport commissioner, said Monday that “the typical things are not there” to point to a surefire cause of the crash.

“Pilots tend to not speculate out of respect for other pilots,” Skinner said in a telephone interview. But he said flight data and other information related to the Piper Cheyenne twin-turboprop flight left him with no clear-cut idea about what happened.

“I don’t see anything that says it is any one thing,” Skinner said.

The twin-engine Piper Cheyenne turbo-prop departed Lafayette Regional Airport on Runway 22L at 9:20 a.m. bound for Atlanta, where it was scheduled to arrive around noon. Passengers were going to attend the Peach Bowl, pitting LSU against Oklahoma in a national championship playoff semifinal football game. Moments later, the plane crashed near an apartment complex and post office on Verot School Road at Feu Follet Road about a mile from the airport.

Killed in the crash were the pilot, Ian Biggs, 51, and four passengers, Robert Vaughn Crisp II, 59; Gretchen D. Vincent, 51; her son, Michael Walker Vincent, 15; and Carley McCord, 30, a sports reporter and daughter-in-law of LSU football offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger.

Passenger Stephen Wade Berzas, 37, is the lone survivor from the plane. He is in critical condition at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.

NTSB officials said in a news conference Sunday that the absence of a flight data recorder complicates the investigation.

Between crash and fire damage, the plane wreckage is in "tough shape," Landsberg said.

Thus far, the investigation indicates the plane took off to the southwest from runway 22L and reached an altitude of about 900 feet before starting a left descending turn, Landsberg said.

If the flight had gone properly, Landsberg said, the plane initially would have been making a left turn to the east toward Atlanta, reaching an altitude of 1,000 feet or more.

However, within the first minute of the flight, the plane began a descent. The airport control tower issued a low altitude warning when the plane dipped below 700 feet, Landsberg said. There was no response from the plane and no chatter with flight control.

Visibility Saturday morning was about 3/4 of a mile, wind was 5 knots and the cloud base was about 200 feet, Jennifer Rodi, NTSB investigator-in-charge, said.

Skinner said with private aviation, a pilot “can take off when you want,” and conditions were minimally OK. The rule of thumb for pilots, he said, is to make sure you can return to the airport if you need to.

Skinner said flying by instruments through clouds and fog can cause inexperienced pilots to become disoriented, but Biggs was a veteran pilot who knew the plane well.

“He had had time in that airplane and should have known its characteristics,” Skinner said.

He said Chuck Vincent, founder of Global Data Systems, used to own and fly the plane. Biggs flew for GDS. With the exception of McCord, the others onboard held some connection with GDS.

“I’ve been knowing Chuck for 20-something years,” Skinner said, adding Vincent would have held confidence in Biggs’ ability to fly the plane.

Landsberg said NTSB expects to have a preliminary report in one to two weeks, but a final report could take more than a year.

He said the age of the plane, which was manufactured in 1980, is not necessarily a concern, so long as it was properly maintained. It was last inspected in October, he said, but details from that inspection are not yet available.

“Airplanes, unlike cars, can have very long lives,” Landsberg said. “If you have a 40-year-old airplane that is not well maintained, that’s not a good thing. If you have a 40-year-old aircraft that is well maintained, there’s no problem with that whatsoever.”

Biggs was the last person to fly the plane prior to Saturday, on a Dec. 18 flight to Lafayette from the Houston area, Landsberg said.