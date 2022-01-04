An Arnaudville man was arrested Tuesday on one count of second-degree murder in connection to a high profile overdose that happened in October in downtown Lafayette.

Damien Bernard, 25, was arrested by investigators with the Lafayette Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service at about noon Tuesday in connection to the fatal overdose of 20-year-old JonTerez Broussard, whose funeral service went viral on TikTok.

Broussard suffered a drug overdose on Oct. 23 in the 500 block of Jefferson Street, Lafayette Police said. Broussard was treated by paramedics and transported to a local hospital, where she ultimately died from her injuries on Oct. 30.

Her cause of death is attributed to taking a drug laced with fentanyl, which she was unaware of at the time, police said.

In a November interview, Broussard's family said the UL student hoped to go viral online during her lifetime. Instead, Broussard achieved the viral attention she craved when the family posted a darkly humorous video from her funeral to TikTok. It's since been viewed more than 12 million times on the social media platform.

Can't see the TikTok video below? Click here.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

The Broussard family has since used the online attention to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl.

“Fentanyl-laced recreational drugs are a crisis affecting young people across this country,” said JonTerez’s father, Bob Broussard, said in a November interview. “What we’re about is saving lives and raising the level of consciousness of high school and college students locally, statewide and nationally about the presence and dangers of fentanyl in commonly used recreational drugs that were previously thought safe and nonlethal.

“That’s our focus — to save lives — to save as many as possible, as quickly as possible. If JonTerez would have had the benefit of this information, she would still be alive today. No doubt.”

The Lafayette Police Department's Narcotics Division in collaboration with its Criminal Investigations Division aggressively investigated the incident. Investigators were able to determine Bernard sold the illegal drug that resulted in the victim's death.

Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit, spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department, was able to confirm Broussard as the victim. He could not disclose what drug was laced with fentanyl in this case or whether other victims suffered overdoses as a result of the batch.