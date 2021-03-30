Across Louisiana and the U.S., businesses are encouraging people to go out and get their COVID vaccine by giving free items and services to those who have already received it.
Currently, Staples, Office Depot and Office Max are offering free lamination for customers who bring their COVID-19 vaccination record card from the CDC.
Krispy Kremes across the U.S. are offering a free original glazed donut for anyone who shows their vaccine card. The person needs to have received at least one of the two shots for Moderna or Pfizer or one shot of the Johnson and Johnson.
Over in New Orleans, Prytania Theatre owner Robert Brunet is offering free movie admission to anyone who shows proof of vaccine until March 30, with more anticipated offerings throughout the year.
Know of any other freebies? Email us at onlinenewsdesk@theadvocate.com.
Staff writer Carlie Kollath Wells contributed to this report.