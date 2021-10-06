The North Lafayette Redevelopment Authority will not be receiving any money at this time from the city of Lafayette.
Mayor-President Josh Guillory wanted to direct $250,000 from city traffic calming to the Authority, which met last week for the first time since 2016.
But a few hours before Tuesday's joint City and Parish Council meeting, Guillory learned it wasn't possible procedurally, plus both councils indicated they would -- and did -- vote against his proposal.
The problem started with the 2021-22 budget Guillory proposed to the councils that did not originally include money for the NLRA. City Council Chairwoman Liz Hebert, during budget review, offered an amendment to add the $250,000 at Guillory's request. Before the councils voted to approve the budget Sept. 9, Hebert withdrew the amendment, directing the $250,000 to traffic calming. The adopted budget contained nothing for the Authority.
On Sept. 20, Guillory announced he was vetoing that line in the budget to restore the $250,000 to the NLRA. But because the money was never in the budget for the NLRA, on the advice of legal counsel, he instead on Tuesday proposed shifting the money from traffic calming to the City General Fund account.
Both the City and Parish Councils voted unanimously to override his veto. The money will remain in traffic calming.
"We said before, if the (NLRA) board pulls themselves together, we can revisit it," Councilwoman Nanette Cook said.
City Councilman Pat Lewis, who represents north Lafayette and has an appointment to the NLRA board, has said he will not appoint anyone to fill that seat because the board is not functioning. It met last week, he said, without a legitimate quorum. The issue, Lewis said, is not about money for the northside.
Hebert said she was told by state legislators and councilmen they would not fill vacancies on the NLRA board. Legislators are working with the Lafayette Economic Development Authority on a study about the needs of North Lafayette and for districts to be withdrawn based on the 2020 Census.
City Councilman Glenn Lazard, who like Lewis represents north Lafayette and is not filling an appointment on the board, said there is a master plan in the works for North Lafayette and he will present it in the next month or so.
The NLRA, with board members who may have been improperly appointed, voted Monday to authorize Chairwoman Shytishia "Sam" Flugence to seek and negotiate with potential firms in the field of planning and development to identify a plan for the Authority's 2021-22 budget.