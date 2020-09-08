A formal effort is under way for the third of three current Acadiana candidates for beatification and canonization in the Catholic Church.
Lafayette Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel accepted a petition Saturday from the Friends of Lt. Father Joseph Verbis Lafleur to begin the Ville Platte native’s consideration for eventual sainthood. Lafleur was a military chaplain who lost his life helping to rescue prisoners of war from a sinking Japanese ship in 1944 off the coast of the Philippines on Sept. 7, 1944.
Lafleur may be considered for sainthood via an unusual path: for his “offering of life,” an unusual course to canonization for which he may be the first whose cause is approved. That course was advanced by Pope Francis in 2017 and concerns the premature death of people in sacrifice for others.
Causes for beatification and canonization were initiated in January for Charlene Richard and Auguste “Nonco” Pelafigue, both of rural Acadiana. Lafleur’s process began after those two because he died outside of the Lafayette diocese, which raised questions about whether a diocese in The Philippines or if the Archdiocese of the Military should take up the canonization cause.
Blue Rolfes, spokesperson for the Diocese of Lafayette, said the Vatican later informed Deshotel that because Lafleur’s death occurred in international waters, the Lafayette bishop would oversee the process for Lafleur’s consideration.
The process began during a Saturday evening Mass at St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas on the 76th anniversary of the priest’s death. A homily by the Rev. Rene Pellessier centered on LaFleur’s life and Deshotel received and signed documents beginning the process for beatification and canonization. Pellessier will begin training for service as a military chaplain. In a brief ceremony, those responsible for researching the cause for candidacy accepted their missions.
Among those attending the Mass were Lafleur family members; the Rev. Mark P. Ledoux, a diocesan priest who has championed Lefleur’s case; and Vicar General Monsignor Curtis Mallet, JCL, a canon lawyer. Masses on the anniversary of Lefleur's death have drawn as many as a thousand people, but COVID-19 restrictions limited the crowd.
Lafleur began his quest for priesthood at 15 while a parishioner at St. Landry. He attended St. Joseph and Notre Dame seminaries in Louisiana before he was ordained at St. John the Evangelist Cathedral in Lafayette on April 2, 1938. His sole parish assignment was to St. Mary Magdalen Parish in Abbeville; in 1941 he trained as a military chaplain and received an assignment to Clark Air Base in The Philippines.
There, he became a prisoner of war after the U.S. surrender to the Japanese and remained a captive until his death. On the Japanese ship where he died, other POWs testified that he repeatedly pushed others to safety, declining numerous opportunities to save himself.
Statuary in front of St. Landry, Lafleur’s home parish, honors his heroism.