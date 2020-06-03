A group of concerned citizens will be gathering later this month for a protest and rally in honor of George Floyd, KATC reports.

The organizer of the event says the group has received permission from local authorities to hold the peaceful rally and protest from 2 to 5 p.m. June 13 on the corner of Johnston and Ambassador Caffery Parkway near the Texas Roadhouse.

Organizers say they are not affiliated with any groups, just concerned citizens hoping to add their voices to the nationwide call for a change to racial injustice and police brutality.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

They said they hope that the community can come out with posters and signs showing their support for black lives and honor the Floyd family.