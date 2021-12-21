Several Lafayette area churches expect robust crowds at Christmas services this weekend, but not without some cautions and precautions.

“There is a concern, obviously,” Blue Rolfes, spokesperson for the Diocese of Lafayette said. “Locally we are holding our own with the omicron variant, but it is a fluid situation. We hope people will be cautious.”

Rolfes said that neither Bishop Douglas Deshotel nor the diocesan risk manager has issued any mandates as churches continue to increase in Sunday attendance. But she said she expects that parishioners around the diocese’s eight civil parishes will exercise more cautions, including wearing masks.

“We know to be careful and we are following the news. I think our priests are taking this seriously,” she said, adding that the diocese will be poised to act if the COVID-19 situation warrants it.

The omicron variant represents the fifth wave of the coronavirus in Louisiana; this week, the state repeated its caution about wearing masks as a way to tamp down the virus.

The Advocate reported this week that new cases of COVID have doubled in the past week. The Omicron variant entered the U.S. about three weeks ago and now accounts for about three-quarters of new COVID cases.

Dennis Clark, communication minister at First Baptist Church in Lafayette, said Christmas Eve services will be held at 3 and 5 p.m. with no changes in how the church will address COVID-19, for now.

He said services are scheduled to last less than an hour and First Baptist, which seats about 1,400 in the sanctuary, will continue to offer an area reserved for social distancing and masks. He said the church’s recent “Singing Christmas Tree” events averaged about 1,000 in attendance for four performances. One performance drew about 1,300, which, he said, began to feel a little crowded for some people.

He said that typically, Sunday services draw about 700 to 1,000, which is what First Baptist is anticipating for Friday’s services. That level of attendance comfortably accommodates people who are concerned about taking extra precautions, he said.

At Asbury Methodist Church in Lafayette, pastor John Cannon said three services — 3 p.m., 4:30 and 6 p.m. — are scheduled for Friday with some precautions planned. Nonetheless, he said, church leaders are keeping an eye on what health experts suggest to keep the congregation safe.

“So far, we are moving forward with plans for services,” Cannon said. “We are urging everyone to take reasonable precautions for what’s best for their health.”

That includes asking church members to keep up to date with their COVID vaccinations as “a first line of defense” for good health and to protect the health of others in the pews.

“We are following the guidance of health department. We have no mask mandates yet and we are moving forward, one step at a time, during the pandemic.”

Cannon said church attendance dips particularly with new waves of the virus, as it did when the delta variant arrived.

“Attendance following the delta wave has picked back up,” he said. “What I’ve noticed is with the waves, the congregation adjusts, with a few more people choosing to attend online. We encourage them to do that” if their personal circumstances cause them to become more cautious.

“With omicron, it’s too early to tell. Like everyone else, we are watching for updates. We will adjust as we need to. Our no. 1 concern is to make sure people are healthy and safe and caring for the well-being of others.

“I expect our attendance to be lower than in the past but higher than last year,” he said.

He said one adjustment the church is making Friday is for distributing individual use communion kits rather than asking people to approach the altar. A second precaution, he said, is to shorten the service.

“We had gotten back to the normal length service following delta,” he said. “With omicron, we will take steps and be responsive. Our people are important to us.”