The Lafayette Police Department's use of force policy has been updated to ban chokeholds and require de-escalation procedures.
The policy is in the review and approval process by interim Chief Scott Morgan and legal advisers, Jamie Angelle, chief communications officer for Lafayette Consolidated Government, said Thursday.
Review of the department's policy began soon after the death of George Floyd in May after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for 7-8 minutes while Floyd and onlookers cried out that he was dying. Floyd's death sparked marches and protests across the country.
In July, the use of excessive force by police hit home when Trayford Pellerin, 31, of Lafayette, was shot to death after Lafayette police officers responding to a complaint of a man with a knife at a convenience store followed Pellerin on foot for nearly a half-mile to another convenience store. Three police officers allegedly fired at least 10 shots into Pellerin.
The revised policy includes a section for the ban of chokeholds and strangleholds, stating, "A police officer may not use an intentional chokehold, neck hold, stranglehold, vascular neck restraint, carotid restraint or any other use of physical force that restricts oxygen or blood flow to the head or neck, except in the case of the reasonable use of deadly force in the defense of human life, and never as an effort to recover ingested evidence."
The policy also now includes a section requiring de-escalation training and use. De-escalation training has been taught since the 1990s under the term "verbal judo," the news release states.
Officers will be required to complete initial de-escalation training and annual training.
De-escalation, as defined in the revised policy, is "taking action or communicating verbally or non-verbally during a potential force encounter in an attempt to stabilize the situation and reduce the immediacy of the threat so that more time, options, and resources can be called upon to resolve the situation without the use of force or with a reduction in the force necessary. De-escalation may include the use of such techniques as verbal skill, warnings, time, distance, positioning, and additional personnel and resources."
The revised policy will require officers to use de-escalation "on all potential use of force incidents when safe and feasible."
Lafayette attorneys Xavieria Jeffers and Faith Flugence brought the national 8 Can't Wait campaign to the attention of Lafayette's Chief of Minority Affairs Carlos Harvin, resulting in the formation of a committee to review the use of force policy, Angelle said in a news release.
The committee includes Harvin, Interim Police Chief Scott Morgan, Services Captain Brad Ridge, Training Director Sgt. Toby Delahoussaye, Harvin, Flugence, Jeffers, and community member Alzina Dural.