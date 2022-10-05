In May 2013, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette informed Josh Guillory he wouldn’t be coming back to teach. After he became mayor-president, and while he actively sought ways to supplement his income, he got his job back.
Guillory’s UL position presents several potential conflicts. UL and LCG have business relationships such that it could benefit the university politically to have a mayor-president on its payroll. Teaching classes during the workweek could run afoul of LCG Home Rule Charter requirements that a mayor-president not have employment that detracts from his official duties. And the constant presence of Lafayette Police Department officers providing security for him on campus suggests a use of public resources for private benefit, an issue of concern in the Lafayette City Council’s nascent investigation of Guillory and his administration.
Guillory has broadly denied wrongdoing in interviews addressing his outside employment and use of the dignitary detail but did not respond to requests for comment.
His return to teaching came after a rocky split. He had been barred from returning to his role as an adjunct professor of business law in part because he sent his legal secretary to administer tests and appeared to have retaliated against students as his supervisors investigated his conduct, according to a 2013 dismissal letter.
The letter, obtained by The Current, questions Guillory’s veracity, commitment to his students and suitability as an instructor, laying out the reasons Guillory, who had been teaching since 2011, would not be retained by UL’s B.I. Moody College of Business Administration.
“Perhaps this decision can be mutually reconsidered in the future when you have more time to commit to the classes and are prepared to follow appropriate departmental procedures,” the letter concludes.
The letter indicates that a departmental investigation was initiated after an incident involving Guillory and a student, who felt he “had been singled out [by Guillory] because of his allegiance to the Alabama football program.” According to the letter, student witnesses asked that their interviews be postponed until grades were posted, fearing “consequences from speaking out.” The investigation revealed that Guillory may have earlier retaliated against his students after they reported him for canceling class and sending his secretary to administer a test.
“The students indicated that you told the class that someone had turned you in and after that point you no longer provided study guides for exams,” the supervisor wrote. “This could have been a coincidence, but it gave the perception that you were punishing them for your having been reprimanded.”
Guillory was out for the next seven years.
By August 2020, however, he was again teaching business law. Although Guillory’s legal background is in criminal defense and family law, he is qualified to teach the course because of his terminal degree and legal experience.
UL and LCG have numerous long-term business relationships, most recently inking a deal to turn over operations of the Lafayette Science Museum to the university. UL also has an interest in the mayor-president’s plan to replace the city-owned Heymann Performing Arts Center, potentially with a new facility on university property.
A university spokesperson maintains UL President Joseph Savoie was not involved in the decision to give Guillory his old job back. Savoie “did not play any role in the hiring/rehiring of Mr. Guillory as an adjunct instructor, nor does he play a role in the hiring of any adjuncts,” Eric Maron told The Current. Maron says the university “has not received — nor does it expect — any special benefit because of Mr. Guillory’s position.”
Maron did not directly address whether the 2013 letter was reviewed before Guillory was rehired (the university neither acknowledged nor turned over the letter). Guillory inquired about teaching in 2020, and the university confirms it tracked down an opportunity for him: His old role with the Department of Economics and Finance was in need of adjuncts for business law.
“The [department head] conducted a comprehensive review and interviewed Mr. Guillory, found him qualified to teach this in-demand course, and hired him,” Maron says.
After Guillory was re-hired in 2020, UL Police conducted a walk-through at Guillory’s detail’s request, Maron says, to familiarize them with the building where he would teach. “UL Police offered a parking spot in the police parking lot for the security detail, as they do for all visiting law enforcement vehicles, marked or unmarked, that are on campus,” he continued. The spokesman says it is common for security to wait outside the class for Guillory while he is teaching.
Guillory’s security figures into the City Council’s two-pronged investigation into his administration, including the mayor-president’s use of public resources.
“It’s something that I’m very concerned about,” City Councilman Glenn Lazard says. “And something that probably warrants further investigation.”
On Sept. 20, the City Council voted to spend up to $100,000 on an inquiry initially prompted by drainage projects, which has been expanded to include public expenditures “benefiting the mayor-president.”
Since returning to UL, Guillory has earned $15,800 from the university, primarily teaching a single class each semester. The paperwork Guillory fills out for the UL position lists him as a part-time adjunct instructor spending 20 percent of his time at UL for each class he teaches.
Over the past several months, The Current has documented the mayor-president’s efforts to supplement his $122,000 government salary, a full-time position, by teaching and continuing to practice law, obtaining a title insurance license, and forming at least three LLCs and making some effort to obscure his connection to them. Lafayette’s Home Rule Charter prohibits the mayor-president from doing any side work that interferes with his position. For the past three semesters, Guillory has taught at UL in the morning during what would be considered regular business hours at LCG.
Read the full story.