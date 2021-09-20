Olin John “Leroy” Evans died alone in a first-floor Cedar Crest apartment Sept. 9, where he kept near him everything that he held dear: music, books and art supplies. He was 71; the coroner's office said the death was natural.

Described by family as a recluse, he was known widely around downtown Lafayette, a solitary, bald man on a bicycle who would often stop for coffee at shops on and around Jefferson Street. He read voraciously and widely and — a former musician who played harmonica and flute — he listened to music in his apartment from a huge collection of CDs, mostly jazz or classical.

“He would go nuts if he couldn’t paint,” said his longtime friend Barry Ancelet, “or if he lacked materials. Sometimes Leroy would paint on any flat surface — plywood or Masonite — if he had no other material. Sometimes we would buy him materials just so he would stay sane.”

The image of Leroy Evans himself painted a passing, quirky picture to most people who saw him peddling on two wheels around downtown. He was, in fact, an artist who had a small but impassioned group of devotees, some of whom believe his artwork is immortal even if the man was not. Among them was Ancelet, a renowned Cajun folklorist and professor emeritus at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Evans’ friend from the Class of 1969 at Cathedral Carmel High School.

“The only way to get his art was from him,” Ancelet said. Evans oftentimes sold his works from his room at the Less Pay Motel in Four Corners, where for years he lived — and painted — in Room 151. He moved away awhile and returned — unhappily, he told everyone — to the second floor. There, his patrons, who included some well-connected Lafayette people, would brave the trek to the notorious rundown hotel to buy whatever Evans painted.

Ancelet purchased perhaps 15 pieces from Evans over the years, including pieces he gave to his children. Merilyn Crain might have purchased as many, she said. Like others, they would pay for his artwork because they thought it was brilliant and because they wanted to keep him afloat financially.

“He was always nice to me,” Crain said last week. She first encountered Evans’ art at Dr. Jim Adams’ gallery, Cobblestone, by Charley G’s on Ambassador Caffery Parkway. “About 10 years ago, he did a painting of my husband and me. I loved it and stopped to tell him.

“We became closer at that point. He was an interesting fellow — very different, very talented. He was able to capture the essence of people. He had a vivid imagination, as well. He would see things others wouldn’t see when looking at the same image. He could extrapolate what he saw and embroider it to make it more compelling than in life.

“A small portrait he did of me and my husband, if my house were on fire, that’s the thing I’d grab before I left. He captured us and the feeling that the two of us had.”

But he wasn't always nice to everyone. He could, at turns, be cantankerous and caustic, dismissive and hostile to people who admired and supported his work, said musician Sam Broussard, his friend and classmate from Cathedral Carmel.

“He loved the underbelly of life. He had the Steinbeck view of humanity — that those whose souls were worth paying attention to were among the marginalized,” Broussard said, an accomplished musician who said he focused his attention on the guitar after deciding he couldn’t match Evans’ brilliance in visual art.

“I got some attention by drawing. But one day in the eighth grade, Leroy showed up and had drawn naked women from Playboy. So everyone went to his desk,” Broussard recalled with a laugh. As boys, the two would play records in Broussard’s room — Bob Dylan’s “Nashville Skyline” or Sly and the Family Stone.

Evans’ talent was always recognized, Broussard said. He was smart but indifferent. If he was in a bad mood, he’d get a bad grade. He always had a streak of disdain, irony and sarcasm. He didn’t act for the approval of others.

The two played music together, too. Evans taught himself the harmonica and later took up the flute. Evans moved to Baton Rouge and was a good enough musician to play with bands like Rufus Jagneaux.

Broussard said he saw him on occasion in Baton Rouge, where Evans sold shirts but lived in substandard housing. He looked good then, Broussard said. Later, Evans returned to Lafayette and took up his brush. Both Ancelet and Broussard said Evans had been involved in a romance that ended unhappily.

Adams, a physician who sometimes acted as Evans’ agent, said Evans may have been bipolar although he was never diagnosed as such to anyone’s knowledge. There were times when Evans could communicate with others, said Adams. Sometimes he could not communicate at all. He could suffer from “emotional explosions” in the presence of others — famously so among his circle of friends.

Sometimes, Adams said, Evans’ demons revealed themselves in his work — to good artistic effect.

“When you start looking at his paintings, you can see when his bipolar turns to the dark side. You will see darkened images” — Adams recollected one such painting of a dog — “where you know Leroy is coming right through that dog.”

Ancelet said he himself felt some of that wrath from Evans before, but recalls his friend’s kindness, as well. Evans’ towering talent kept his friends interested in him. His gentle moments kept them loyal.

Camille Autin, whose parents, Dr. David Autin and Joanie Domengeaux Autin, knew Evans as a boy and young man, said she treasured his friendship as much as his art. Like her parents, she collected some of his works and found them brilliant.

“When I was a kid, I remember Leroy coming to the house often. He would have lunch with us,” she said. At other, more tragic times, Evans would pull his lunch from the trash bin at Champagne’s Market.

“Leroy definitely had a rough exterior: The guy around town on the bike, sweating, in dirty clothes, who would Dumpster dive for lunch. But he had a soft and sweet side. He was very spiritual and connected to people if they opened up to him.”

She said Evans the artist also possessed an amazing ability to capture his subject, she said. He could look at one of his subjects and could feel what they were feeling, he could feel if they were happy or sad. Many of his subjects were so bold and captivating that his use of color was extraordinary, she said.

“I have seen the highs and lows of Leroy,” she said. “One minute we might be talking about what he was working on or if we could help him sell it,” she said. The next moment, he might be “plagued that no one understood his art,” that people only wanted to see superficial art, that “he felt so exposed with his art.”

Ancelet said Evans was fluent in French — it was spoken in his grandparents’ home and was "deeply a part of who he was" — and that he had worked off and on for two decades on a series of paintings related to traditional Cajun songs. The series captivated his attention, Autin said, but tormented him because he did not think he could complete it. He was simply too busy painting to stay alive to devote adequate time for pieces he might have considered his master works.

“Other people’s charity kept him alive,” Adams said. Paintings were Evans’ sole source of income and he sold them as quickly as he painted them, oftentimes for far less than they were worth. He had to make rent.

“Even the great artists in Lafayette recognized his talent. What they couldn’t do is move him into a social zone. Most artists are focused on their work,” Adams said. “Trying to drag a fellow artist out of a dumpster is tough.”

Adams said he convinced Evans to show his work — one time — in an exhibit at a museum in Crowley. The artist was miserable in the company of others, Adams said, yet his work sold well, although he “couldn’t schmooze at all.”

Social skills or no, his friends and supporters tried to lift up their classmate until he died. Adams said Evans’ schoolmates from Cathedral “held some reverence for him” and routinely “banded together to help him out.” Ancelet said the class included 68 graduates and they remain a tightly knit group. It was from members of that group that Evans took some comfort.

Some remember Evans as physically gifted in track, a sprinter. He might have been an excellent football player, too, Ancelet said, but he quit the team because the coach wouldn’t let him play barefoot.

Classmate Steve Angers, of Lafayette, said he remembered Evans for running track but said there was little about that in the yearbook. He drifted away from most of his classmates, Angers said, although on occasion he would see him in town.

"But he was the kind of person we didn’t see much," said Angers, who owns a graphic arts company. He had a personal photo of Evans at a school event and remembered him as a musician in school. The Class of 1969 also included Michael Doucet and Broussard, who established lasting, widespread reputations in music. Zachary Richard graduated in the previous class, Ancelet said.

When Ancelet and Broussard's album, "Broken Promise Land," was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Regional Roots category in 2016, Evans did the cover for them. Ancelet said he did several covers for albums.

Evans didn't attend class reunions. His life included a lot of personal sadness, Angers said. "There was a combination of circumstances," he recalled. "It was very sad."

George Rodrigue was among the artists who owned some of Evans’ works, perhaps “five or six pieces.”

“George recognized it right off,” Adams said. “Leroy was no threat to George as an artist. He had no social skills.”

Lafayette artist Francis Pavy said it would be difficult to narrow down Evans into a specific genre. He simply said Evans was a Southern contemporary artist who did landscapes and portraiture. He saw Evans’ best strength in drawing. “He was a great draftsman,” he said.

Pavy said he had several interactions with Evans over the years.

“He would always forget who I was,” said Pavy, himself much accomplished and widely known in Lafayette and far beyond. Once, he said, Evans called him to help him move from Carencro back into the hotel at Four Corners. Pavy said he was surprised that Evans had his phone number; he guessed that Evans had no one else to call. So he helped him move.

Local artist David Alpha knew Evans as a boy and recalled how, at age 8, the two met up in something of a formal footrace. Lafayette was a small town then, he said. Alpha said he knew that he himself was the fastest boy in Lafayette. After racing Evans that day, he knew he was the second-fastest boy, he said with a laugh.

Alpha said Evans was “on the high end of illustration,” and sometimes applied his talent to illustrating Cajun songs. It was brilliant work. He was, Alpha said, “a refined technician.”

He also remembered Evans “wandering around town like a hermit.” Sometimes, he would not see him for a few years. He saw him for the last time a month before his death.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, Evans’ friends will lay him down to rest one last time. Crain made the arrangements; Ancelet took out the obituary. Evans’ first cousin, the Very Rev. Daniel Torres, vicar general of the Diocese of Lake Charles, will officiate, as he did at the funerals of Evans’ mother and grandmother.

Torres recollected that his cousin, 18 years his senior, was reclusive even when Torres was growing up. Torres’ mother, Rose, and Evans’ mother, Clara, were sisters.

When Torres and his family would come to Lafayette to visit their grandparents, Evans would “keep pretty much to himself” or simply leave. He might talk in small bites with his cousin about his art, and Torres recalled a beautiful landscape on the wall, “Dust Bowl,” that Evans had painted.

His cousin was baptized a Catholic, and at his death, Torres said, Evans had rosary beads by his bedside. The priest took great comfort from that and more comfort from knowing that Evans’ friends remained loyal and attentive to his cousin unto death.

“Right now, Evans’ death is an interesting sidelight in someone’s journal or in the newspaper,” Adams said last week. But the art will outlive the artist, he suggested, and Evans' reputation as an artist will spread.

“There will be a time when that young man — old man now, dead man now — will make his mark in art.”