Two pilots killed in a mid-air collision Saturday at an air show at Dallas Executive Airport visited Acadiana in 2020.
The National Transportation Safety Board, which is handling the investigation, said on Sunday that there were six fatalities from the collision of two historic aircraft, including five crew members on a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and one aboard a Bell P-63 Kingcobra.
The Allied Pilots Association confirmed Sunday that two of its members — Terry Barker and Len Root — were among the fatalities.
Barker was an Army veteran and a former councilman for the city of Keller, Texas, according to the city's mayor. He was also a husband, father and retired pilot.
Len Root an American Airlines captain. Friends described him as "a man who always stopped to listen and cared for what you had to say. He was a real technical guy."
Both men visited Opelousas in June 2020 for the Summer Fly-in and Vintage War Bird Expo at St. Landry Parish Airport. Advocate photographer Brad Kemp was on board as the two men piloted a Texas Raiders B-17G bomber over Lafayette Parish on June 26, 2020. He captured photos of them on the flight and speaking to air show visitors.
"I'm such a history buff," Kemp said, "so it was an honor to fly in that B-17. The pilots were very knowledgable about the plane, and I could tell they were honored to be flying it, too."
The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided just after 1 p.m. on Saturday during the Commemorative Air Force’s Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow. There were between 4,000 and 6,000 spectators at the show.
The NTSB arrived hours after the crash, but they said it will likely be weeks before they report findings of the investigation.