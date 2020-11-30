Two-thirds of the Youngsville Police Department’s administrative staff tested positive for coronavirus last week, forcing the department’s headquarters to temporarily shut down.
The outbreak has not affected any Youngsville Police officers, according to Chief Rickey Boudreaux. Residents are advised to call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office for non-emergency dispatch; that number is 337-236-5899.
Residents should continue to call 911 for emergencies.
Boudreaux said six of the nine administrative staffers reported testing positive on Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving. None have been hospitalized, but they reported a range of symptoms, Boudreaux said.
“It’s gone from some feeling like they couldn’t even get their head off the pillow, and some saying all they got is a slight fever and the sniffles,” Boudreaux said.
Boudreaux said the office was being cleaned Monday, with the hope of reopening in one week.