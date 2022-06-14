Ten-year-old Jayda Marie Senegal was nervous to get her vaccine.
During a vaccine event Sunday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Senegal sat beside medic Monique Broussard as she walked her through the process.
“Loosey goosey,” Stacy Conrad, COVID ambassador for Region 4 of the Louisiana Health Department, said to Senegal while moving her arms, encouraging her to relax.
Afterward, Conrad asked how it was, and Senegal said it was bad. She doesn’t know any people her age getting the vaccine and is afraid of needles. This is her second dose of Moderna. She still has to get the booster as the CDC recommends ages five and up are eligible for the booster.
This vaccine event was part of an effort by the health department to increase outreach to populations who have not received their initial vaccine, along with children, the elderly and those who need boosters.
In addition to churches, similar events are being held at community centers and are being advertised in new ways to reach underserved populations.
In addition to the recent approval of the booster for kids, COVID cases have been rising in Lafayette Parish. About 41% of eligible residents in the neighborhood surrounding St. Anthony's had completed at least one round of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to health department data. That's lower than the Lafayette Parish vaccination rate of 52%.
It's a predominently Black neighborhood. On Sundays buses don’t run, but people find a way to get to church. In the past, the turnout has been good for other events, according to Graciana Breaux, from the healthcare ministry at St. Anthony’s.
“We have a huge elderly population in this parish,” Breaux said. “Many times their transportation is minimal. But they do get rides to church.”
Russell Williams, 69, got a ride from his wife to get his booster shot.
Stacey Broussard, Jayda's mother, is fully vaccinated and brought her kids to get vaccinated.
Five-year-old Lyla Frederick, who will be entering first grade, sat in a chair as Conrad and her mother, 24-year-old Felicia Borel, encouraged her not to be afraid of the needle. Borel had just gotten her booster. Lyla was a little scared, Borel said.
“It was something that we did talk about before," Borel said. "I was waiting but then it was like, why not, I’ve had it. It would only benefit her."
As more people came in, Dr. Health E. Hound made an appearance. Wearing a stethoscope and white coat, the blue dog is there to help encourage kids to get vaccinated. Under the blue suit is Rachel Taber from United Healthcare, which partnered with the Louisiana Health Department to hold the community event.
There were sno-balls outside and hot dogs inside for those who attended. The theme was fun in the sun. Those getting their first vaccine will receive 200 dollars in the mail from Medicaid.
The incentives were part of the health department's campaign to reach populations who may be vaccine-hesitant or lack access to health care.
“We try to host community vaccine events from time to time, encouraging people to come out and get vaccinated, especially with the beginning of the summer happening,” Conrad said. “People will be gathering more, vacationing more, so it’s super important.”
The COVID surge in December and January affected kids more than health care officials had predicted.
“It’s one more way to protect the kids, because our numbers are increasing,” Conrad said. "Unfortunately COVID doesn’t know any bounds. It’ll affect everyone.”