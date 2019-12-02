Newly-elected Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Josh Guillory has announced his choice for Chief Administrative Officer for Lafayette Consolidated Government, according to KATC.
Economic development executive Elizabeth “Beth” Guidry will serve as his CAO, according to a prepared statement from Guillory.
Guidry is a 20-year veteran of economic development in Acadiana, serving as executive director of the St. Martin Economic Development Authority for 16 years, according to the statement. She worked with Republic Services before joining the City of Broussard as economic development officer.
“Beth brings strong leadership skills and an extensive background in economic development to the role of CAO. She has proven that she knows how to compete and win when recruiting companies, local investment and jobs,” Guillory said. “Beth is a Lafayette native and an honors graduate of UL Lafayette. She understands the history, traditions and values of our community,” he continued. “Beth will work hard with our stakeholders to grow and diversify our economy. She will apply her strategic development and planning skills to make Lafayette Consolidated Government more business and constituent-centric. I’m thrilled that she has agreed to join my Administration,” Guillory concluded.
“I am honored to join Lafayette Consolidated Government as CAO,” said Guidry. “I look forward to working with Mayor-President Guillory and his team to make our city and parish more attractive to businesses. We have a tremendous opportunity to grow and diversify our economy over the next five years and I’m committed to the success of Lafayette Parish. As someone who was born and raised here, I am grateful to have this chance to work with Josh and all of our parish stakeholders to move our community forward,” she said.