A man died from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest early Sunday morning in New Iberia, according to a report from KATC.
Keith Viator, 33, has been identified as the victim, the Iberia Parish Coroner's Office confirmed to the TV station Sunday. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
Detectives with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case as a homicide.
Deputies were called to the 1800 block of North Freyou Road just before 3 a.m. Sunday. They found a man dead in the house with what appeared to be a gunshot wound in the chest.
A suspect was located at the scene and is in custody, a spokesman told KATC. The name of the suspect has not been released.
Investigators believe the shooting may have be the result of domestic violence.