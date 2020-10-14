Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux's hurricane relief efforts were cut short after he injured himself with a chainsaw Wednesday morning.
Boudreaux and his officers had been assisting Youngsville residents by cutting and moving fallen limbs and trees from their yards after Hurricane Delta whipped through the city.
"It was my idea," Boudreaux said. "I'd talked to several of the residents, some in tears because they didn't have the money to pay for tree removal. We did what we could do, but now we're back to our regular jobs."
Youngsville officers were able to help with storm debris cleanup at 18 households from Sunday through Wednesday morning. The department had about 60 requests for help after publicly offering assistance and had to limit service to those living within Youngsville city limits.
"It was completely overwhelming," Boudreaux said. "And then, some of them we couldn't help because the trees were just too large for us to do anything with."
Boudreaux said he cut his leg with a chainsaw Wednesday after it kicked back as he was cutting a branch at a Youngsville home. He received stitches for the wound at a local hospital.
"I'm already healed. I'm ready to go back to work," Boudreaux said with a laugh midday Wednesday. "But I was informed by the insurance companies I had to stop. Liability issues. I'm going to do it again. I'm just going to do it on my off time. They can't tell me what to do on my off time."