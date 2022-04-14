Keenin Fulton's younger brother goes to the Martin Luther King Recreation Center nearly every day and, in recent months, there's been a vibrant mural to greet him when he arrives.
Fulton, 20, says he often sees his brother reading the words painted alongside the mural.
"It's inspired my little brother and a few other people," Fulton said. "I see them check it out."
Fulton is one of a few dozen people who contributed to the collaborative poem painted on the mural at the King Center and another mural at the Meche's Donut King location on Willow Street.
The poem, titled "Eyes of the Sun," was written in 2015 by jailed Lafayette teens. Its message is equal parts haunting and hopeful.
"When I hear click clack, I think about my life. I'm hungry as a pit bull & money is like food. You never know how much you are going to get," the poem begins.
The final lines: "Learning is freedom. And I gotta make it to college. People quit on me, but faith keeps me rolling. I strive hard so I can be successful despite my mistakes. Failure is not an option, but success is. And I testify from my heart that what I say is real."
Fulton said he hopes the two murals in north Lafayette might help teens avoid the same mistakes he made when he was younger.
By the age of 14, he had purchased his first gun on the streets and been arrested for aggravated battery with a firearm, Fulton said. The next few years he would face charges for home invasion, stealing a car and murder, he said. He was in and out of jail throughout his teenage years.
"I grew up in a bad environment," Fulton said. "I heard gunshots all the time and seen people take dope, seen people sell it."
Fulton said he found hope for his future through an unexpected avenue: poetry.
Alex Johnson, also known as Poetic Soul, offered a poetry class in 2015 to about 50 incarcerated students between the ages of 12 and 17 at the Lafayette Parish Juvenile Detention Center.
"They were kind of hesitant at first," Johnson said. "Like, what? Poetry? Nobody ever feels like they're a poet, even though they're phenomenal writers."
She led workshops to help the students overcome their insecurities. They were particularly inspired by spoken word poets, who embrace rhyme, repetition, improvisation and word play in their performance pieces.
"The biggest thing the youth wanted to present to the community?" Johnson said. "We are not our mistakes. We might have made mistakes, but we are definitely wanting more than we're used to."
Fulton was initially hesitant too but eventually embraced artistic expression through spoken word.
"Her classes really showed me hidden talent I didn't know I had," Fulton said. "I didn't know I could rap, could do poetry, could draw. When I was in jail, I was looking at her like, 'I can do all this. Why am I out there in the real world doing dumb stuff when I can be out in the world doing stuff like this? Why come back here when I can be in the real world doing art or rap or poetry.' I was like, 'Man, I got to change my life.'"
Fulton graduated in 2019 from Northside High School. He now works at a grocery store and has been releasing music on YouTube.
The murals were painted by Justin Robinson and funded through the 24-Hour Citizen Project.
Both Fulton and Johnson said they hope the murals will be just one way to inspire those in their community to overcome adversity.
"We invest in the community, but sometimes people don't always feel like investing in our at-risk youth," Johnson said. "We have lives that we need to change. We have so many shootings that happen on the north side of Lafayette. We definitely need to inspire our youth to not live in gun violence."