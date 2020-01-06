Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard on Monday resigned and will not fight for his job in court, which he had pledged to do last month when incoming Mayor-President Josh Guillory unexpectedly announced he intended to fire Aguillard.
Aguillard announced his resignation Monday in a statement as Guillory was sworn in. The resignation is effective immediately.
Guillory has said he wanted transparency in the police department, suggesting Aguillard was not transparent. He previously said he would release details about what he means at a later date. Asked after the swearing-in ceremony, Guillory again told reporters he would release more information later.
Without explanation, Guillory announced on Dec. 12 that he would not keep Aguillard in his administration and asked for his resignation. Guillory insisted Monday he had not fired Aguillard, that the police chief had resigned.
The request for his resignation Dec. 12 shocked Aguillard, who claimed Guillory’s decision was political and illegal under state civil service rules.
Aguillard initially said he would take Guillory to court, but he said in his statement Monday that he hoped the resignation will “allow the department and the community to move forward.”
“Lafayette’s history has proven that a legal battle between the chief of police and a newly elected mayor causes disruption and stress among the officers, the parties involved, and the citizens. I have no desire to be a part of such turmoil,” Aguillard’s statement reads.
Aguillard served as chief for three years under Guillory’s predecessor, Joel Robideaux, who did not seek a second term.
Police spokeswoman Bridgette Dugas said Lt. Scott Morgan will serve as interim chief until the position is filled permanently. Dugas said she expects Guillory to provide details about the search process this week.
Guillory said Monday he will conduct a national search for a new police chief but hoped to promote from within.