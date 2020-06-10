Instead of using CREATE money to help local dance studios hold revues at the Heymann Center, Mayor-President Josh Guillory said he'll waive some of the extra costs they'll face after he announced most of the theater's staff would be laid off.
Guillory made the announcement last week when he called into a conservative radio show on KPEL. Guillory has discontinued press conferences that began in March as coronavirus updates.
Guillory announced May 22 that 101 full-time and part-time employees at the Heymann Center, Lafayette Science Museum, Acadiana Nature Station and three senior centers would be laid off to cut costs because of a drop in sales tax receipts when businesses were ordered closed by the governor to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The move put in jeopardy 21 events scheduled at the center, including local dance revues.
Asked for an update Tuesday, Guillory's chief communications officer, Jamie Angelle, said he had no new information to provide.
Melodee Zay, owner of Delarue Dance Center in Lafayette, said Tuesday she received a blanket email from the Heymann Center director about the fee waiver but has yet to receive a contract outlining her final costs.
"We're getting to resolution," she said, "Just very slowly."
Arts advocates suggested using $500,000 or more in a cultural arts fund, generated by a .25-mill property tax rededicated by voters in November 2017 to be used to grow the parish's arts and cultural economy. It's commonly called the CREATE — Culture, Recreation, Entertainment, Arts, Tourism — tax and Guillory wants voters to rededicate it to road and fire protection in unincorporated parts of the parish, whose residents rejected a tax on themselves for fire protection.
At a June 2 combined meeting of the city and parish councils, Councilwoman Nanette Cook asked Guillory to reconsider using the CREATE money to keep Heymann Center employees for services such as stage piping and curtains and allow the dance revues to take place.
Cook said Tuesday that Guillory does not want to use CREATE money but agreed to waive some fees to the dance studios.
On the KPEL radio show, Guillory said using CREATE money was a good idea, but it might take council action such as an ordinance.
"We don’t have time to play bureaucratic games," he said.
Instead, Guillory said, Lafayette Consolidated Government will waive up to $5,000 in fees per studio and waive the $2,400 rental cost for extra performance days needed to comply with safe distancing guidelines for the audience inside the theater.