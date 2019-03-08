The Acadiana Advocate continues to grow its newsroom in Lafayette with the addition of Katie Gagliano, a reporter who will cover education and crime.
Gagliano is joining the Acadiana team from The Advocate’s Baton Rouge office, where she covered crime and breaking news.
She is a native of Covington and a May 2018 graduate of the Manship School of Mass Communication at LSU, where she was named the Margaret Dixon Outstanding Female Senior.
Galgiano previously worked as a reporter at The Daily Reveille, LSU’s student newspaper, and as a statehouse correspondent for the LSU Manship School Statehouse Bureau. In 2018 she reported nationally on hate crimes with the Carnegie-Knight News21 fellowship.
"We're so excited to have Katie join our growing team," said Kristin Askelson, managing editor of the Acadiana Advocate. "She's smart and committed to local journalism, and I think she's going to be a great fit in Lafayette."
In February, the Acadiana Advocate doubled the size of its Lafayette newsroom by hiring five journalists from The Daily Advertiser, a Gannett-owned news organization that had seen major cuts in the size of its staff and its printed newspaper in recent years.
The Advocate continues to circulate a daily printed newspaper with separate news, local, lifestyle and sports sections at a time other publications have shrunk down to two sections.
“Acadiana deserves a news organization as dedicated and intelligent and passionate as its people,” Advocate owner John Georges said in February. “We believe that local ownership is the key to the future of media in Louisiana.”