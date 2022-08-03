Lafayette Consolidated Government won an appeal in a case where it used the quick-take expropriation process to obtain a family's land for detention ponds.
In October, 15th Judicial District Judge Michelle Breaux ruled that LCG did not show a public necessity for expropriating 16.5 acres of land owned by the heirs of Lucile B. Randol along the Isaac Verot Coulee because its certification did not comply with modern best practice standards as required by state law.
LCG appealed and prevailed before a three-judge panel of the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal, which has referred the matter back to district court.
The Louisiana Constitution provides that private property may be expropriated for public use if it is a necessity and the owner is properly compensated, Appeal Court Judge Van Kyzar wrote.
Fred Trahan, an LCG engineering supervisor, testified that best modern practice engineering standards were adhered to, Kyzar wrote, even though LCG has no adopted standards. Reference to a state statute requiring adherence to best modern practice standards, he wrote, pertains to state highways and drainage associated with those project rather than stand-alone drainage projects.
The appeal court found Breaux misinterpreted the term "best modern practices" and erred in finding LCG did not follow state procedures for expropriating the land. LCG also did not act arbitrarily, capriciously or in bad faith, Kyzar wrote, in certifying the location and design of the drainage project.
Another LCG quick-take drainage project is under appeal. In May, 15th Judicial District Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett ruled against LCG for using the quick-take process to obtain about 372 acres of land for the Homewood Drive detention pond project on the Vermilion River at Coulee Ile des Cannes.
Garrett wrote in her decision that LCG met its burden in proving a public use for the land, but presented no evidence regarding the need to expropriate the property.
LCG also is being sued by the St. Martin Parish government over its removal of a spoil bank without St. Martin Parish approval.
In February, a contractor hired by LCG removed at night a spoil bank in St. Martin Parish created decades ago when the Corps of Engineers dredged the Vermilion River. St. Martin Parish officials say the unofficial levee protected residences from river flooding. Lafayette officials say removing the spoil bank allows the river to overflow into a swamp, protecting its residences from flooding.
Lafayette sued in 15th Judicial District Court, asking a judge to declare LCG acted properly. The Corps had the case moved to federal court, which dismissed St. Martin Parish from the lawsuit. St. Martin Parish immediately sued LCG in 19th Judicial District Court.
The federal case against the Corps still stands. LCG asked the federal court to reconsider dismissing St. Martin Parish from the federal suit.