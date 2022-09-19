Lucille Fremin Babineaux, mother of Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, Louisiana’s sole female governor, died Monday at 102.
An obituary notice said Lucille Babineaux was the matriarch of a family of 105 members. She was surrounded by her family at her home in New Iberia when she died peacefully. Her daughter, Priscilla Babineaux Cadwell, said she and her brother Erroll Babineaux began calling family members to the home around 5:30 a.m. Monday.
She said her mother remained a strong-willed and active woman who, at 98, drove herself to have her driver’s license renewed for another six years. She continued to host holidays and family gatherings at her New Iberia home so that grandchildren and great grandchildren could hold their family bonds tight. Most recently, the family celebrated Easter at her mother’s three-bedroom, 2,500-square-foot home, Erroll Babineaux said.
Priscilla Cadwell said her mother was “faithful and funny,” devoted to family and her Catholic faith, until death. She dutifully prayed novenas to St. Anne, patron saint of mothers.
“She always looked 10 to 15 years younger than she was,” she said. “She celebrated life all her life. She was the matriarch, so there will be a paradigm shift in our family. But we are so happy she is not suffering anymore."
She said her mother’s health remained strong almost until the last. About three weeks ago, she said, her mother’s health began to decline.
Lucille Fremin Babineaux was born Oct. 3, 1919, in New Iberia to Sentney and Marie “Ella” (Ozenne) Fremin. Lucille and her family lived on Avery Island until she was 13.
Lucille’s father ran one of the island’s two general stores and was postmaster, and her mother taught Catholic education and boarded local teachers, a prepared obituary said. The teachers asked the Fremins if Lucille could accompany them to school. The couple agreed, and Lucille’s formal education began at a younger-than-usual age, the family said.
Her daughter said Lucille’s mother and Lucille cooked for the McIlhenny family on Avery Island on special occasions.
In 1932, the Fremins moved to Burke, between the rural communities of Cade and Coteau, and in 1936 at age 16, Lucille became the youngest graduate from Mount Carmel Academy in New Iberia. Long before her death, she was widely known as the oldest living alumna of Mount Carmel Academy.
In 1935, Lucille met the love of her life, L. Louis Babineaux of Coteau, the family said. They married in 1942 and were married 59 years until his death on Feb. 14, 2001. They raised seven children and ran The Home Rug Cleaning and Floor Co., which they founded in 1945. Lucille was office manager.
After Mount Carmel Academy closed its doors in 1988, alums like Mrs. Babineaux sent their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren to the newer school. Jenny Minvielle, Catholic High advancement director, said Mrs. Babineaux was known at Catholic High as Mount Carmel’s oldest alumna for so long that no one could remember who the second oldest alumna was.
“We’re going to have to regroup and figure that out,” she said Monday.
The family said Lucille was a devoted mother and “faith-filled Catholic” who volunteered at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church in Coteau. She was an exceptional seamstress and an outstanding cook who extended hospitality and provided meals to local priests. In 1956, the family and business moved from Coteaux to New Iberia.
“Affectionately known as MaMaw to her family, Lucille was especially grateful for the kindness and time spent with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved her nieces and nephews as her own, and enjoyed many friendships across the great state of Louisiana and our country,” the family’s obituary said.
She added to her wealth of friends and acquaintances after her daughter Kathleen began running for public office in the 1980s. She seldom forgot Kathleen Blanco's political allies and friends, the family said.
Surviving their mother were Lucille Babineaux’s children: Kenneth J. Babineaux (Linda), Baron P Babineaux (Karen), and Erroll C Babineaux (Suzanne), all of New Iberia; Yvette Babineaux of Lafayette and Priscilla Babineaux Cadwell (John) of Richland, Wash., as well as son-in-law Raymond S. Blanco of Lafayette.
Surviving grandchildren are Karmen Blanco Hartfield, Raymond “Ray” Blanco Jr, Monique Blanco Boulet, Nicole Blanco George, Kathleen (Pilar) Blanco Eble, William (Billy) Babineaux, Kenneth (Jamie) Babineaux, Jr, Cherie Babineaux Bailey, Baron Babineaux Jr, Beryl Babineaux Broussard, Bart Babineaux, Camille Cox Renard, John William Cox IV, Jeffrey Cox, John Cadwell, Jr, Marie-Elise Cadwell Meyer, Cherami Cadwell Freeman, Jay Cadwell, James (Brandon) Cadwell, Erroll (Charlie) Babineaux, Jr, Elise Faucheaux; and an additional 36 great grandchildren.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Louis; siblings Rosa Mae Romero and Sidney Fremin; daughter Kathleen Babineaux Blanco; son, L. Louis Babineaux Jr; granddaughter Patricia Lucille Babineaux; and grandsons Benedict Blanco and Cameron Bailey.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Sunday with a rosary recitation at 6. Visitation will resume at 8 a.m. Monday until the time of service at 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in New Iberia.
Entombment will be at Holy Family Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lucille’s name to Ush One See Foundation, PO Box 1426, New Iberia, LA 70560, or to the charity of your choice.