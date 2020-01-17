Two people injured in the deadly plane crash in Lafayette on Dec. 28 continue making progress in their recoveries.
Stephen Wade Berzas, who was the only one of six people aboard the twin-engine plane to survive, was in fair condition as of Friday afternoon, according to a spokeswoman for Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. That’s the second upgrade in his condition, after he was initially listed in critical with burns over 75 percent of his body.
Danielle Britt, whose car caught fire when the plane crashed near the intersection of Feu Follet Road and Verot School Road, underwent a second successful surgery this week, according to her husband’s Facebook posts. Britt was taken to the burn unit at University Medical Center in New Orleans with burns over 30 percent of her body.
Britt’s husband, Robby Britt, said in his posts that he would not reveal specific medical details, but that no further major surgeries were expected.
“She will, however, have countless other procedures ranging from daily hyperbaric chamber visits to multiple future plastic surgeries,” Robby Britt wrote.
Blood donors can help raise money to pay for Berzas’s and Britt’s medical expenses. Donors can give blood in Berzas’s name at the Lourdes Blood Donor Center at 4809 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 360. They must use Berzas’s name for compensation to be provided to his family.
A blood drive to benefit Britt is scheduled for Feb. 1. It is planned for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Andy’s Jewelry, 204 Feu Follet Road. Her family has also set up an online fundraiser.
Five people aboard the plane were killed when it crashed around 9:20 a.m., shortly after takeoff from Lafayette Regional Airport. They were headed to Atlanta to watch LSU in the Peach Bowl.
Among the dead was Carley McCord, a New Orleans sports reporter and daughter-in-law of LSU’s offensive coordinator. Also killed were the pilot, Ian Biggs, 51; Robert Vaughn Crisp II, 59; Gretchen D. Vincent, 51; and Michael Walker Vincent, 15.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash, the cause of which is unknown. Air traffic control issued a low altitude alert with no response, investigators say, and there was no distress call from the pilot.
The plane hit trees and power lines on its way down, narrowly missing a nearby apartment complex and post office.