Nearly 200 miles of roadside ditches, 26 drainage channels and 370 miles of coulees have been cleaned in the past 18 months in Lafayette Parish.
The work is part of a backlog of deferred maintenance on drainage projects that was identified after thousands of homes in Lafayette Parish flooded in August 2016.
Lafayette Consolidated Government has been funding the work with $9 million rededicated by voters in November 2017. Voters approved a measure that rededicated the money from a public health fund surplus to address the decades-long backlog of drainage maintenance work.
Voters also rededicated 1.1 mills from a 3.56-mill tax for public health, animal control and mosquito control to generate another $2.5 million a year for drainage. On Saturday, voters parishwide also agreed to take $8 million from public libraries to use for drainage, roads and bridges.
By the end of the year, Dubroc said, more than 57 miles of channels will be completed. All projects identified as top priorities, assigned to Group A, are complete except one, he said, and the top 13 in Group B are complete.
Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux took issue with Dubroc and the administration because two projects in his district, including one he said would help the Derby Heights neighborhood which flooded in August 2016, were not placed on the list of projects. He said he was told in the past it was an oversight and the projects would be added to the list. The projects, Coulee Bend and Webb coulee, which is in the city of Lafayette and one of the last unlined coulees in the city, still are not on the list.
The Coulee Bend project, Dubroc said, will cost about $4 million. The Webb project is an erosion issue, not a drainage issue, he said.
"We've got $50 million in drainage now. Money is not a problem for drainage now," Boudreaux said. "I've been very patient with these two projects."
Mayor-president Joel Robideaux said the cost of the project factors into where it ranks on the list. He said the projects will be placed on the list in their rightful place.