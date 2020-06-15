The Cajundome will host Encore Live’s Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert Experience at Cajun Field June 27, Cajundome officials announced Monday.
The concert will feature Brooks performing in one of the largest one-night show airing at more than 300 outdoor theaters in North America. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Tickets are $100 per vehicle, which includes no more than six people. No RVs are allowed.
Tickets go on sale Friday.
The concert will be streamed through an FM transmitter for fans to listen in their vehicles. Guests can also sit outside their vehicles but are recommended to practice social distancing.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase, and restrooms will be available.