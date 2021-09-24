A deacon with the Diocese of Lafayette has been placed on administrative leave following claims of child sexual abuse predating the deacon’s service with the church, the diocese said in a Friday statement.
Deacon Albert Alexander was placed on administrative leave following the allegations of abuse, which related “to a period of time many years before he was ordained a deacon,” diocesan spokesperson Blue Rolfes said in a release. The diocese has not received any allegations related to Alexander’s time in ministry. Investigation into the multiple allegations is ongoing, she said.
Rolfes said she could not offer further details on how or when the allegations were received, or how many victims were involved.
Alexander was ordained a permanent deacon on May 23, 2020 and was assigned to a five-year term at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, according to the diocesan Facebook page.
The allegations have been reported to law enforcement.
“The Diocese is continuing to cooperate fully with law enforcement, and we urge anyone with any information on any cases of possible abuse to please come forward to local law enforcement authorities and to the Diocese,” Rolfes said.