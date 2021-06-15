Some residents who spoke at the first town hall meeting to gather feedback on a report by the Protect the City Committee said Lafayette's form of consolidated government isn't working for the city, but not everyone, including a parish councilman, agreed a Home Rule Charter Commission is the best way to address the problem.
City Councilperson Liz Hebert and her appointment to the Protect the City Committee, Roddy Bergeron, hosted Monday the first in a series of town hall meetings at South Regional Library. About 40 people attended.
The City Council appointed the committee in March to investigate whether consolidation is working for the city and whether splitting the city and parish governments would best serve city residents and taxpayers.
The committee is gathering feedback on its draft report and is expected to consider that feedback in writing the final report to be presented to the City Council possibly in July or August.
Among the committee's recommendations is that the city and parish councils appoint a charter commission to develop a plan to deconsolidate that can be brought to the voters. Mark Pope, appointed to the committee by City Councilman Andy Naquin, voted against approving the draft report.
Bergeron made it clear he supports the move only if there is a clear plan that is fair and equitable to parish government if a split occurs and that plan should be in place before going to voters about deconsolidation.
Hebert and Bergeron encouraged the community and leaders not to view the deconsolidation movement as 'us versus them,' or the city versus the parish.
Andrew Duhon, who worked for Lafayette Utilities System for 30 years, said he supports deconsolidation and is especially concerned that the city's biggest asset is protected. His wife, Mitzi Duhon urged the councils not to shelve the PTC report.
"Ultimately, something's got to be done," she said. "The system of government is broken."
Resident Andre' Comeaux agreed deconsolidation would benefit the city of Lafayette, would provide a more Democratic form of government by giving city residents and leaders more control over city issues and money.
Under consolidation, voters throughout the parish vote on the mayor-president who serves the dual role of mayor of the city of Lafayette and parish president. There also have been instances when the Parish Council voted on issues or blocked the City Council from voting on issues that some believe should be only in the city's control.
The question, Comeaux said, is how to get the Parish Council to vote on calling a charter commission to deconsolidate when the city financially supplements a nearly-broke parish government. If the city of Lafayette continues to support parish government, he said, the five smaller municipalities in the parish also should contribute funding.
Resident Tony Bailey questioned whether the Protect the City Committee only looked at the benefits of deconsolidation or whether committee members also considered the downside of splitting up Lafayette Consolidated Government. Bergeron said the committee did, explaining one negative with deconsolidation is it could create duplication of services such as a drainage department for the city and parish.
Bailey also questioned how the committee could say no money was saved when the city and parish consolidated services in 1996 as the Charter Commission and supporters expected. When two businesses merge, he said, employees are laid off and savings are realized by eliminating duplication.
When consolidation was implemented and departments were merged, Bergeron said, no employees of the city or parish were laid off so there was no big savings.
Resident Wayne Colvin said the city and parish are too co-mingled to deconsolidate, there already are too many divisions and instead of deconsolidation, leaders should work out the problems with the current form of government.
Resident Connie Boyer said some begged the Fix the Charter effort that led to a charter amendment approved in 2018 to split the mayor and parish president, but they were ignored and the charter amendment was rushed through. A few years later, there's another rush to amend the charter, she said, and there's concern it will again be botched.
"Our current form of government is broken and is letting everybody down," resident Geoff Dailey said. The city of Lafayette pays for 80% of the expenses of the mayor-president's office, he said, but the city needs a "100% mayor" for its half-billion-dollar budget. No business would operate a half-billion-dollar operation with a part-time CEO, he said.
The biggest reaction of the night came when resident Sally Herpin asked if there were a vote to give Lafayette its own mayor if everyone in the parish, including those in other municipalities and unincorporated areas, got to decide. The answer was 'yes.'
"That seems unconsitutional," Herpin replied, which was followed by applause from the audience.
Parish Councilman Josh Carlson attended the town hall and spoke last, saying he understand the desire of city of Lafayette residents and leaders to have their own mayor. If that alone were brought to a vote, Carlson said he doesn't believe many would oppose it. But it's not that simple, he said.
It's "not the truth" that the parish is holding the city back, Carlson said, calling it "a false assumption."
Carlson said he thinks some changes can be made now, without calling a charter commission. Asked after the meeting if he would vote to call a charter commission now, Carlson said "no," because a charter commission takes accountability away from him as an elected official.
Whatever a charter commission brings to the councils, the councils can only vote yes or no on, they cannot make changes to the charter commission's recomendations, Carlson said. He would prefer a committee with city and parish and unincorporated residents and maybe elected officials to prepare a plan and come to the councils with an idea for changes without a formal charter commission.
Additional town hall meetings will be held:
- Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Clifton Chenier Center, 220 W. Willow St., Building C, hosts Councilmen Pat Lewis, District 1, and Glenn Lazard, District 5
- Thursday, 6 p.m., South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St., host Councilwoman Nanette Cook, District 4
- Thursday, 7 p.m., Robichaux Recreation Center, 1919 Eraste Landry Rd., host Councilman Andy Naquin, District 2
- Monday, June 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Acadiana Center for the Arts, host Protect the City Committee Chairwoman Jan Swift.