The 24 Hour Citizen Project is merging with another Lafayette-based nonprofit to form a new organization focused on civic engagement and community improvement.
The nonprofit is merging with ReCover Acadiana to form Civicside, a nonprofit that will work year round to engage civic-minded residents and help them develop ideas to improve the community and get involved in volunteer efforts between pitch events, 24 Hour Citizen Project founder Butch Roussel announced at Saturday’s annual event.
ReCover Acadiana is a nonprofit primarily focused on beautification and blight reduction projects in and around Lafayette, including planting trees and organizing Better Block events. The 24 Hour Citizen Project launched in 2016 as a pitch event to support civic-minded community projects, with 19 projects receiving $120,000 in private funding to get off the ground, the organization said in a statement.
Both groups have a shared base of volunteers in common.
Civicside’s name pulls from the 24 Hour Citizen Project’s roots; the project began in 2012 as a “community crowdfunding website” called civicside, per their website. The new group’s goal is to develop a “pipeline of promise” to improve the Acadiana region, Roussel said.
“We all have a professional side and a personal side,” Roussel said. “We want to help cultivate people’s civic side, that part of them that wants to engage in their community and make it a better place.”
Four projects received funding at Saturday’s 24 Hour Citizen Project pitch night at the Acadiana Center for the Arts — Team Lemonade Stand, Team Oasis Neighborhood Food Pantry, Team Creole Garsons and Team Mad Thinkers, the release said.
Team Lemonade Stand, pitched by the Granberry Boys and Girls Club located on South Washington Street, was awarded $3,315 to construct three lemonade stands to use for nonprofit fundraising efforts. The project will also be used to teach the children about entrepreneurship and business.
Team Oasis Neighborhood Food Pantry, from the Oasis Neighborhood Coterie, received $2,500 to launch a free pantry to combat food insecurity. Team Creole Carsons was granted $2,500 to fund scholarships to increase male dancers’ participation in Lafayette’s Creole Nutcracker.
Team Mad Thinkers, a group of artists affiliated with Wonderland Performing Arts, was awarded $3,600 to produce ad lib-style theater workshops for students with low access to the arts.
“One of the inspiring things about the 24 Hour Citizen Project is seeing the level of dedication these teams bring to the issues they are working on,” Roussel said in a statement. “Funded or not, these projects all have the potential to make an impact.”
Three projects — a pitch to bring ACT and financial literacy training to high school athletes, a French-language mural series and a “Human Library,” where participants could check out people, like library books, for one-on-one conversations to promote empathy and connection over differences at events — were not funded.
Roussel said one of Civicside’s first projects will be partnering with the groups that did not receive funding to guide them through the process of bringing the projects to fruition.