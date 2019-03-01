At 12:01 a.m. Friday, Our Lady of Lourdes' acquisition of Women's and Children's Hospital in Lafayette from HCA Healthcare became official.
At 12:51 a.m., baby Abigail entered the world as the first baby born under the new acquisition, which will be known as Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital.
For Abigail and the hospital, it's a process that began about 9 months ago; Lourdes announced the agreement to purchase the hospital in late June.
Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Clowers said the transition plan included onboarding 740 team members and 162 physicians. The “cut-over process” at the 161-bed hospital started at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, she said. All patients at Women’s & Children’s were discharged and then readmitted after the purchase was finalized at midnight.
“It is a momentous day as we welcome Women’s and Children’s into our Franciscan healthcare ministry," said Bryan Lee, chief executive officer of Our Lady of Lourdes. "By combining our comprehensive services to create one regional network of care, we are stronger than ever to serve the families of Acadiana."
In addition to Women’s and Children’s Hospital, the sale included Elaine M. Junca Woman’s Imaging Centre, Lafayette Surgicare, The Cancer & Infusion Center, Kid’s Specialty Center and several physician practices and clinics.
The combined system comprises the Acadiana market ministry for Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, Louisiana’s largest Catholic not-for-profit health care organization.
Lourdes will continues to expand in the region with Acadiana's first freestanding Emergency Center, which is scheduled to open in the fall off the Interstate 10 corridor, and completion of the JD Moncus Cancer Center currently underway on the main campus.
The official blessing of the hospital is scheduled for March 21.