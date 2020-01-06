A new era in Lafayette Consolidated Government was ushered in Monday with the swearing in of a new mayor-president and, for the first time since consolidation came into being in 1996, separate councils for the city of Lafayette and Lafayette Parish.
Josh Guillory was sworn in as the fourth head of LCG, replacing Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, who did not seek reelection to a second term. Guillory, a Lafayette attorney, has never served in public office.
“This is a new beginning for our city and our parish," Guillory told those gathered at the Heymann Performing Arts Center for the swearing-in. "This is our opportunity to shape a safer, more prosperous future for ourselves, our children and our grandchildren.”
During his speech, Guillory said he soon will ask the new city council "to approve a full, independent operational and fiscal audit" of Lafayette Utilities System, expanding on an internal investigation conducted under Robideaux's administration.
"We must ensure proper financial and operational procedures are followed moving forward," Guillory said. LUS, he said, comprises nearly half of LCG's budget, so the proper function of LUS is critical to the city's financial health and growth.
A broad group of stakeholders already is reviewing the Unified Development Code line by line, Guillory said. A development project that should take a week or less to permit takes six months under the current code, he said.
"We will replace the UDC," Guillory said. "Together, we will make Lafayette responsive and business friendly again."
The new Lafayette Parish Council members sworn in Monday include District 1, Bryan Tabor; District 2, Kevin Naquin, who served on the city-parish council; District 3, Josh Carlson; District 4, John Guilbeau; and District 5, Abraham "AB" Rubin.
The new Lafayette City Council includes District 1, Pat Lewis, who served on the city-parish council; District 2, Andy Naquin, a former city-parish council member; District 3, Liz Hebert, who served on the city-parish council; District 4, Nanette Cook, who served on the city-parish council; and District 5, Glenn Lazard.
The Parish Council meets for the first time at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 705 W. University Ave., in Lafayette. A joint meeting of the city and parish councils follows. The City Council is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the same location.
Each council is expected to elect a chairperson and vice chairperson and approve resolutions appointing Gregory Logan as city-parish attorney.
At the joint meeting, the councils are expected to establish rules for joint meetings, appoint a clerk of the council and amend the 2019-20 operating budget to adjust the council office budget for an additional council position.
The councils also at the joint meeting are expected to consider a proposal by Guillory to create from the department of public works two new departments, drainage and traffic, roads and bridges, each with a department head, and amending the 2019-20 operating budget to reflect the changes.
The meetings are open to the public and public comment will be allowed.