With Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory refusing to answer questions about suspect drainage contracts and possible bid law violations and with news reports that the FBI may be investigating, the City Council on Tuesday is expected to launch its own investigation.
The council is expected to vote on a resolution calling for a special investigation into contracts, specifically involving drainage work where a single company, Rigid Constructors, received nearly $4 million through amendments to a $390,000 as-needed excavation contract rather than bidding the additional work.
That work included the clandestine removal of a spoil bank in St. Martin Parish, work Rigid conducted at night, that landed Lafayette Consolidated Government in federal court.
An ordinance of the council also will be considered Tuesday to amend the 2021-22 budget to spend up to $100,000 for the investigation, City Council Chairwoman Nanette Cook said Monday.
In June, Cook asked Guillory to answer 18 questions about the St. Martin Parish spoil bank removal project and others. The mayor-president responded that he and his staff were too busy preparing the proposed 2022-23 budget to research and respond to her questions.
Guillory, who said the request seemed political, suggested the City Council hire an independent auditor to answer the questions which are financial and legal in nature.
It appears the City Council may take him up on that suggestion Tuesday if it adopts a special investigation ordinance, Cook said, that will begin with an audit and leaves room for further investigative work if needed.
Cook said the audit is not a personal attack on Guillory or anyone else.
"This is simply for us to find out what’s going on," she said. "Our job as the city council is to protect the funds and to make sure everything is being done per the charter and per the law. I’m not suggesting that it’s not. But because of all the questions out there, I’d like put an end to questions."
Section 2-08 of the Home Rule Charter gives the City Council the authority to investigate the affairs of the city of Lafayette and its officials, departments and offices with a majority vote of the council.
Ordinarily, under the charter, the mayor-president has the choice to sign an ordinance approved by the council, veto the ordinance or allow 10 days to pass without action, at which time the ordinance become final.
But Section 2-13D of the charter says the mayor-president has no authority to veto ordinances "appropriating funds for auditing or investigating any part of the executive branch."
Cook said she believes the charter allows the city council to authorize a special audit and investigation "which is protected by veto from the mayor."
She spoke with Lafayette Consolidated Government attorneys, not City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan, who confirmed her interpretation that an ordinance calling for a special audit and investigation cannot be vetoed by the mayor.
The charter gives the City Council the power "to subpoena witnesses, administer oaths, take testimony and require the production of evidence." Anyone who does not cooperate may be cited for contempt.
Cook said she expects the audit to take about two months.
"I hope by the end of the year we have some answers," she said.
News reports by The Current, an online publication, in recent weeks cited unnamed sources who said the FBI questioned them in an investigation of Rigid Constructors and its connection to Guillory.
The elecction for mayor-president, as well as Lafayette City Council and Parish Council members, is in the fall of 2023.