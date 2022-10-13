Three candidates for Lafayette City Court judge — Toby Aguillard, Roya Boustany and Jules Edwards III — took their campaigns to fellow attorneys Thursday at a forum sponsored by the Lafayette Bar Association.
The three are vying in the Nov. 8 election for the seat vacated in December by Michelle Odinet, who resigned after a recording allegedly of her using a racial slur to describe an alleged burglary suspect at her home went viral on social media.
Lafayette City Court is led by two judges elected at-large by city of Lafayette voters. The court handles misdemeanor crimes like traffic violations and civil cases like evictions.
Aguillard, a Republican, is an attorney working in private practice. He was appointed Lafayette Police chief in 2016 by former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, who is supporting Aguillard's run for judge. Aguillard was forced out of the police chief position when Josh Guillory took office in January 2020.
As chief, Aguillard said, he instituted community walks, visiting neighborhoods and talking with residents about problems and how to deal with them, building trust and gaining a unique insight into issues the community faces, especially misdemeanor court issues.
One of the most difficult days of his career, Aguillard said, was Oct. 1, 2017, when Cpl. Michael Middlebook was shot to death while on duty. The days that followed, he said, proved his leadership abilitiies when police officers railed against a policy in which Middlebrook's family lost their insurance coverage upon his death. Aguillard said he got his officers to step back and trust him to resolve the issue, which he did working with the City Council.
City Court Judge Doug Saloom has an ability to connect with misdemeanor offenders, explaining the law and circumstances for each, Aguillard said, a practice he admires.
As of Sept. 29, Aguillard had received $31,535 in contributions, according to filings with the Louisiana Board of Ethics, the lowest fundraiser in the race. Among the contributions were $2,500 from Keith Kishbaugh, a Lafayette business owner who unsuccessfully sued the city in 2019 over a charter amendment and who was defeated in an election for parish council; $2,000 from the (former Broussard Police Chief) Brannon Decou Campaign Fund; $1,250 from the (retired Lafayette Parish Sheriff) Michael Neustrom Campaign Fund; $500 from MPW Properties, whose owner is William Mills, a former director of Citizens for a New Louisiana; and $325 from Bellard and Company, whose president is former Lafayette City-Parish Councilman Jared Bellard.
Boustany, a Republican, is a felony prosecutor on District Attorney Don Landry's team. A native of Lafayette who is married to attorney Alfred Boustany III, she said said her colleagues urged her to run for judge.
Although she said she's the youngest of the three candidates, Boustany said she has prosecuted cases involving rape and murder and would bring kindness, compassion, a listening ear and a good judicial temperament to the office.
Boustany said she would support Saloom's efforts to bring innovation to City Court, including an electronic ticket process. As a partner to Saloom and member of the City Court team, she said she would at first observe operations of the court and ask attorneys, staff and city marshal employees for suggestions on making City Court more efficient.
The top fundraiser of the three, Boustany raised $152,614 as of Sept. 29. Many contributors were attorneys and law firms, including fellow prosecutors Lance Beal, $1,000, and Alan Haney, $600; retired District Attorney Keith Stutes, $500; and former assistant DA Daniel Landry, who was defeated by the current district attorney, $250.
Edwards, registered as a no-party candidate, served as a judge in the 15th Judicial District that includes Lafayette Parish from 1993-2020, amassing experience in criminal, civil, traffic and juvenile cases. He worked in a private law firm, and was a public defender and assistant district attorney before being elected judge.
He also has 30 years of military service in the Marine Corps, rising to the rank of colonel in the National Guard, and served as state judge advocate.
Edwards described himself as having a good judicial temperament and said he will forfeit more than $40,000 a year in his state retirement if he's elected City Court judge. This is his second run for City Court judge. He was defeated by Odinet in November 2020.
A "technology guy," Edwards said he supports Saloom's efforts to bring upgraded technology to City Court. His plan is to spend up to a year studying the court, as he did in state court, and working with stakeholders to make improvements. His work in state court led to the creation of tracks that relieved delays in civil and criminal court and problems at the jail.
As of Sept. 29, Edwards had raised $99,373 in campaign contributions, many from attorneys and law firms. Contributors included Lafayette attorney Glenn Armentor, $2,500; Glenn Armentor Ltd., APLC, $2,500; TPG PAC, whose officers include former state Sen. Mike Michot and Tyron Picard, $2,500; former Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mike Neustrom, $1,250; Acadian Ambulance Employee PAC, $500; and Acadian Ambulance CEO Richard Zuschlag, $500.
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election is Oct. 25-Nov. 1.