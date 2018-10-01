Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux has vetoed City-Parish Council budget measures affecting employee salaries and plans to split the Lafayette Utilities System into separate agencies.
The council can override the vetoes with two-third majorities, or six votes, on Tuesday.
The council on Sept. 6 narrowly approved 2 percent cost-of-living raises for all employees, which would be the first such raise in three years. Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux successfully led the effort, arguing that city-parish government risks losing talent if it does not improve salaries.
The Robideaux administration says the raises would cost about $900,000 at a time the metropolitan economy continues to shed jobs. Additionally, mandatory annual contributions to employee retirement accounts will increase by as much a $8 million in coming years.
The administration also cites concerns over the declining city reserve fund, which will be tapped for more than $4 million to cover the 2019 budget even without the raises. Still, the fund balance is in sound shape by any measure at more than 35 percent of revenue. City-parish policy requires a minimum fund balance of 20 percent of revenue.
Lafayette, meanwhile, enjoys strong ratings from all three major credit agencies.
To preserve the raises, Boudreaux will need to hold on to those who voted with him while also convincing Nanette Cook, Liz Hebert, Jared Bellard or William Theriot to switch votes.
Robideaux has also vetoed Councilman Bruce Conque’s budget amendment aimed at stalling Robideaux’s plans to split LUS and LUS Fiber into separate agencies with two directors. Conque argued there is too much uncertainty surrounding the utility system to move forward with reorganization while a possible privatization deal with Bernhard Capital Partners is in the works.
The council voted in favor of Conque's amendment on Sept. 6 reducing the salaries of the two director positions to $1.
City-Parish Attorney Paul Escott wrote in a Sept. 14 memo that the mayor-president is exclusively authorized to set the salaries of department directors.