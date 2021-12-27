Residents may be moving into the renovated former federal courthouse in downtown Lafayette in early 2022.
"We should be taking deposits and folks will be moving in very soon," according to developer E.J. Krampe of Vermilion Development LLC of Lafayette, which is redeveloping the property with Weinstein Nelson Developers of Baton Rouge.
The development along Jefferson and Main streets has a new name: The Municipal. A leasing office is set up on Lee Avenue at Main Street, across from the development.
The four-story former federal courthouse sat mostly vacant for about 20 years, some of its windows broken, an eyesore on Jefferson Street, the main passage through downtown. Behind it on Jefferson Street, a former city police station also has been vacant for years. On Main Street, next to the old courthouse building, a building that once housed a library and Acadiana Open Channel also sat vacant.
The buildings are part of the redevelopment under way.
The Municipal will pay homage to the building's former use as a federal courthouse. Some of the approximately units will be named after judges that once sat on the bench in Lafayette, Anita Begnaud, CEO of the Downtown Development Authority, said at a recent meeting. The judges' former chambers are being converted into the largest apartment, she said, and the former courtroom will be repurposed as an activity space that can be rented for events.
Described on its website as a "vibrant, art-deco and mid-century modern living space," The Municipal will include approximatley 68 apartment units with a swimming pool, clubhouse and a pet washing station.
The developers, under the name OFCH LLC, received a Restoration Tax Abatement to help cut costs of the project, estimated at about $15-16 million. The City Council a year ago approved the application, agreeing in essence to freeze the property assessment on the property at 705 Jefferson St. As a result, the developers will pay taxes on the undeveloped value of the property instead of value once it is redeveloped. Over five years, the developers could save about $1.4 million in taxes with the abatement. Taxes haven't been paid on the property for decades because they were owned by Lafayette Consolidated Government.
The developers were selected in 2018 by former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux from several groups that submitted proposals to turn the old federal courthouse and two adjacent properties into residential and commercial space. They paid the city $1.4 million for the three buildings on two acres. With the downturn in the local economy and COVID-19, the group announced in 2020 it would scale back plans for commercial space.
Visit https://themunicipalla.com/ for more information.