With hope diminishing with each passing day, the loved ones of the still missing Seacor Power crew members have taken to social media to express frustration over how the rescue-turned-recovery mission has been handled.

Ronnie Adams, who starred in History Channel's reality series "Swamp People," became emotional during a Facebook live video posted Thursday as he spoke about the missing crew members and what their families are experiencing.

"Please keep praying for these families just for closure," Adams said in the video. "Even if they're deceased, we want to find the bodies. That's all we asking for."

Adams used his platform to encourage people to donate to the United Cajun Navy, which is assisting in the search and recovery mission for the seven crew members who are still missing.

Can't see the video below? Click here.

Scott Daspit, who tried taking matters into his own hands early on in an attempt to rescue his 30-year-old son, Dylan, joined Adams in the Facebook video.

"I'm here for all the people missing," Scott Daspit said through tears. "I want everybody to know Seacor has been trying. They really have. But I'm here to tell you Coast Guard sure needs an uplifting in their organization. Number two: The operating company they're working for, Talos Energy, they should be ashamed of themselves. The CEO — no one has tried contacting or has sent a representative down here. The families are hurting, and no one in that operating company has the compassion to come down here and visit with us, nor did they think about trying to help us with sea planes."

How might the Seacor Power tragedy play out in court? Look to Deepwater Horizon's legal battle Seacor Marine Holdings Inc., the corporate owner of the Seacor Power lift boat, faces potential legal risks on several fronts following the ve…

Scott Daspit also said the people who work offshore have been providing more useful information than the officials as families continue their desperate attempts to locate their loved ones.

The Daspit family has been one of the most outspoken on Facebook about how the U.S. Coast Guard and Talos Energy responded to the April 13 capsizing of the Seacor Power in the Gulf of Mexico.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

"Unfortunately we are hearing a lot of people not getting answers," wrote Garrett Daspit, Dylan's brother, on Facebook over the weekend. "Well I am here to tell y'all that we aren't getting enough answers either. I can inform you if you ever are trapped under the water the Coast Guard has no say so at what goes on under the surface. As far as who, or what company of divers go under it is all up to the oil company that has hired services! Not (to) mention we have not heard one word or seen one face from Talos Energy!!! My dad was planning to hire his own divers and was told if anyone showed up on site they would be arrested. How is this fair to my brother!??"

The Coast Guard said Monday it was suspending search and rescue efforts south of Port Fourchon. The National Transportation and Safety Board would pick up where the Coast Guard left off as the response turned from rescue to recovery and salvage.

Watch: Good Samaritan vessel rescues crew member from capsized Seacor Power A cellphone video captured shortly after the Seacor Power lift boat capsized in the Gulf of Mexico last week shows a crewman wearing a life ja…

Seven of the Seacor Power's 19 crew members, including Dylan Daspit, were still unaccounted for as of midday Thursday, and the remains of six crew members had been recovered.

The remaining six aboard the Seacor Power were rescued in the hours after the lift boat capsized in a storm that produced hurricane-force winds. No one else aboard the boat has been rescued since.

Talos Energy, the company that commissioned the Seacor Power to work at one of its Gulf oil platforms, said in a weekend statement that the vessel's owner, Seacor Marine, made the decision to depart Port Fourchon for a Talos platform near the mouth of the Mississippi River.

The Seacor Power has been searched by divers and will soon be removed from the water, according to a Wednesday social media post by Spencer Gremillion, a friend of the still-missing crew member Jay Guevara. Gremillion has posted regular updates about the rescue-turned-recovery mission and has connected volunteers and donors with those still searching for the unaccounted crew members.

Guevara's fiance, Krista Vercher, has also taken to social media every day since the Seacor Power capsized.

Remembering the victims of the Seacor Power lift boat disaster in the Gulf of Mexico Five people were killed and eight others are missing and presumed dead after the lift boat Seacor Power capsized April 13 during a storm in th…

Seacor Power: 8 missing from capsized lift boat now presumed dead as Coast Guard suspends search Thirteen of the 19 crewmen aboard the Seacor Power when it left Port Fourchon on Tuesday are now either dead or presumed to have perished in t…

"I will never lose faith and hope that you will come home to me!!" Vercher wrote in a Thursday post. "I miss you so so much and I need them to find you!"