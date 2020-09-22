Two searches for a new Lafayette Police Chief have netted 10 applicants.
A first nationwide request for applicants was issued in March, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Louisiana. It drew only four applicants, all of them local, so a second request for applicants was issued. The deadline to apply was last week. Ten applicants are in the pool. An 11th withdrew his application.
The next step is for the applicants to take the police chief exam. Scores will be sent to the Lafayette police and fire civil service board for review, but the board does not select the police chief.
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has the ultimate hiring decision.
Chief Toby Aguillard resigned Jan. 6, the day Guillory was sworn in as mayor-president, after being told by Guillory he should resign or be fired. Days later Aguillard was replaced by interim Chief Scott Morgan, who said he had no intention of applying for the permanent job and is not among the applicants.
Reggie Thomas, who served as deputy chief under Aguillard and was interim chief before Aguillard was hired, was expected to apply. A 30-year veteran of the LPD and its highest-ranking minority in the department, Thomas retired in May after Guillory said he would abolish the deputy chief's position. Thomas is a candidate for Lafayette City Marshal in the Nov. 3 election.
The Lafayette Police chief position pays $101,701-$125,729 a year.
Applicants received in the first round of advertising, who remain in the pool of candidates, include Lafayette police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Griffin, Lafayette police Sgt. Paul Trouard, retired Louisiana State Police Lt. Eric Burson and retired Lafayette police Lt. Guy LeBreton.
The second round of applicants includes Thomas Glover Sr., retired deputy chief of the Dallas Police Department; Bobby Jackson, owner of Jackson's Investigations and former Iberia Parish Sheriff's Officer commander; Jason McRight, long-time law enforcement officer with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office; Edward Reynolds, police chief at Southern University in Shreveport; Stacy Wright, who works at law enforcement tech company Axon in Arizona; and Samuel Wyatt, director of investigations at LSU.
Here's more on the candidates:
ERIC BURSON
- Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, crash response team member; accident reconstruction; Acadiana Law Enforcement Training Academy teacher — February 2019-present
- A&M Forensics and Engineering, College Station, Texas, accident reconstruction — May 2018
- Louisiana State Police — May 1993-May 2018
THOMAS GLOVER SR.
- Dallas Police Department — May 1981-August 2017
THOMAS WAYNE GRIFFIN JR
- Lafayette Police Department — 2002- present
- Loomis and Fargo (New Orleans), financial transport driver/jumper —June 2000-March 2002
- United States Marine Corps, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina —September 1995-September 1999
BOBBY JACKSON
- Jackson Investigations, owner — February 2007-present
- Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office — August 2003-March 2007
- U.S. Army Reserves, active duty, Kuwait — September 2004-January 2007
- Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control — February 1998-August 2003
- Louisiana Department of Corrections — May 1997-February 1998
- Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control — January 1996-May 1997
- New Iberia Police Department — September 1995-January 1996
- Southern University Police Department — April 1995-September 1995
- Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office — February 1992-April 1995
GUY LEBRETON
- Walden Security, Chatanooga, Tennessee — October 2019-June 2020
- Lafayette Police Department — June 1994-October 2019
JASON MCRIGHT
- Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office — February 1990-present
EDWARD REYNOLDS
- Southern University (Shreveport) Police Department, police chief — January 2018-present
- Forrest City (Arkansas) Police Department, police chief — August 2011-February 2018
- Wilton (Maine) Police Department, police chief — June 2009-August 2011
- New Haven (Connecticut) Police Department — February 1995-July 2009
PAUL TROUARD
Lafayette Police Department — April 1997-present
STACY WRIGHT
- Axon, Scottsdale, Arizona — July 2017-present
- Newport News (Connecticut) Police Department — September 1996-July 2016
- Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies — April 2013-August 2018
SAMUEL WYATT
- LSU, director of investigations — February 2013-present
- Chesapeake Energy — October 2009-February 2013
- Bossier City Police Department — September 1993-October 2009
- Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office — August 1992-Sepember 1993