A Prairieville woman was killed in a single-vehicle on Highway 82 in Vermilion Parish on July 4th, according to State Police.
Troopers began investigating the fatal crash reported at Highway 82 near Ranch after 11 p.m.
State Police said Kelly B. Desormeaux, 36, of Prairieville, died in the crash.
The initial investigation revealed the crash happened as Desormeaux was driving east on LA 82 in a 2007 Honda Accord.
For unknown reasons, the vehicle ran off the roadway to the left.
The Accord then entered a ditch and overturned several times, ejecting Desormeaux from the vehicle.
The Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
Troopers do not yet know if impairment was a factor in the crash but a toxicology sample was obtained for analysis.
This crash remains under investigation.
State Police said Troop I has investigated 29 fatal crashes that resulted in 36 deaths in 2021.