Restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic played a vital role in minimizing the amount of flu cases across the country in 2020.

However, with many of the mandates previously in place a year ago having now been lifted or modified, the country isn’t likely to be as lucky this flu season.

“Flu numbers last year were at a record low,” said Dr. Jeremy Knott, a family medicine physician with Our Lady of Lourdes. “It was a combination of a few things like wearing masks, social distancing and other general precautions including handwashing and limited gatherings.”

Seasonal influenza activity in the United States remains low but continues to increase, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's weekly flu surveillance report dated Dec. 4. According to the report, most influenza A(H3N2) infections have occurred among children and young adults ages 5-24; however, the proportion of infections occurring among adults age 25 and older has increased in recent weeks.

As of Dec. 4, Lafayette ranked No. 3 on the Walgreens Flu Index with a 253 percent increase week over week in flu activity, while the report shows flu activity being 335 percent higher nationwide this season compared to last season during the same period. The report cites recent holiday gatherings and travel as factors in the increase in flu activity.

“More people are getting together this year,” Knott said. “More people are in close proximity to each other compared to last year.”

The Walgreens Flu Index provides state and market-specific information regarding flu activity and is compiled using retail prescription data for antiviral medications used to treat influenza across Walgreens’ locations nationwide.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

In addition to Lafayette, Baton Rouge is No. 4 and New Orleans is No. 8, while Knoxville, Tennessee, is first among the top 10 designated market areas on the index. Louisiana is second among the top 10 states/territories with flu activity according to the index.

This Lafayette high school scored the state’s highest simulated performance score While use of the state’s “simulated” school performance scores will be limited because of pandemic impacts, the Lafayette Parish School System…

“We have already seen the increase nationwide,” Knott said. “Some states like New Mexico have seen a higher rate than they did two years ago. It hasn’t had a classic affect, but the flu is certainly a real threat.”

Annual flu shots are the best way to protect against flu, according to Knott, and the CDC recommends everyone six months and older to get a flu vaccine. Early reports show that flu vaccination uptake is down this season as well, compared to last year.

“The flu shot is controversial because some people want to know what’s the real benefit,” Knott said. “Everyone knows someone who got the shot and still caught the flu. But the main goal is to prevent serious illness from the flu. The flu shot lowers a person’s chances to catch the flu slightly, but it lowers the chances of being hospitalized with severe illnesses significantly.”

+3 Mark Ballard: Anti-vaxxers shooting blanks when it comes to passing resolutions Within two weeks of Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ March 11, 2020, suspension of most business activities in hopes of slowing the spread of…

The time is now to reduce the chances of being sick with the flu, according to Knott.

“This is the time to be proactive,” Knott said. “The main thing being asked is ‘is it covid?’ If you’re not feeling well, you have a fever, cough, or congestion, don’t just say ‘Oh, I have a runny nose.’ You should be wearing a mask and washing your hands.”