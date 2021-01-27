Stephen Oats, 63, a Lafayette attorney who served as an assistant city-parish attorney, died Tuesday at his home.
Oats was a founding partner in the law firm Oats and Marino and a past president of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Alumni Association.
"He was a dedicated husband to his wife, Sylvia, and a dedicated member of both the Lafayette and ULL community," City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan said Wednesday. "His presence and contributions will be missed."
Funeral arrangements are pending. Martin and Castille Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.