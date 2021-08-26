Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory on Thursday evening declared a state of emergency for Lafayette Parish in anticipation of the potential arrival of a tropical system over the weekend.
In a news release, Guillory said he consulted with other mayors in the parish along with Sheriff Mark Garber before declaring the emergency.
Tropical Storm Ida is expected to intensify into a hurricane once it enters the Gulf of Mexico. It's early to predict a concise area of landfall, but late Thursday afternoon the forecast had Ida making landfall Sunday as a Category 2 hurricane between Morgan City and Grand Isle.
The hurricane could bring severe weather and heavy rainfall to Lafayette Parish, which may cause flooding and other hazardous conditions throughout the parish.
The drainage department is making preparations, Lafayette Consolidated Government said in a news release. They include lowering the Camellia Detention Pond to create more water storage capacity, running pump stations to ensure they’re working properly and fueling and preparing vehicles and other equipment.
Workers also are evaluating problem areas to make sure waterways like culverts, coulees and ditches aren't blocked with debris.