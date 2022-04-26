Princeston Mace Copeland, the 4-year-old boy who died Saturday in a Lafayette hotel room, accidentally shot himself with his mother’s handgun, according to police.
Evidence points to the boy pulling the trigger and being hit by one bullet. When Lafayette police officers were called to the 1300 block of NE Evangeline Thruway, around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, it was already too late. Coperland later died in a local hospital from a gunshot wound in the abdomen.
Investigators ruled the shooting was accidental.
Copeland’s mother, Keeira Leon, said that she stepped out of the room to get a better Wi-Fi connection so she could order food for Princeston and her two other children, a 5-year-old and a 6-month-old, when she heard the shot. The siblings were in the room when the accident occurred, a preliminary investigation showed.
Leon left her gun, which was unsecured, under the bedsheets, believing she was hiding it from her kids.
The tragic accident has shocked the Coperland family and saddened members of the community. Some wonder if stricter state gun legislation could have prevented the tragedy.
“Honestly, Louisiana needs to take a hard and long look at the way children are treated in this state if we expect to see any positive changes in the future,” said Michelle Jeanis, a Criminal Justice professor at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
“This state needs to start having a larger conversation on how we can protect the children in our communities.”
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation database, Louisiana is one of 32 states that have never passed a firearm law designed to protect children. Three other Republican-led legislatures that are staunchly in favor of gun rights, such as Georgia, Mississippi, and Texas, have approved such laws.
A Child Access Prevention Law, or CAP, makes it illegal for an adult to keep a gun in a place and manner so that a child can easily access and fire it.
Those in favor of the legislation, such as the Gifford Law Center, a nonprofit organization that aims to prevent gun violence, say the laws are effective at reducing accidental gun deaths among children. Those against the laws, such as the National Rifle Association, argue they are ineffective and that the responsibility must be on the individual.
There is no CAP law at the federal level in the United States. Federal law doesn’t require the safe storage of guns either. But it is unlawful to transfer a firearm without safe storage, according to the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act.
A 2018 study by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that state CAP laws were associated with a 19% reduction in juvenile firearm-related homicides.
Another study published in 2020 by the National Library of Medicine showed that states with stronger CAP laws experienced a 13% reduction in all shooting deaths among children younger than 15, a 12% reduction in suicides, and a 13% reduction in accidental deaths.
"Research suggests that CAP regulations reduce the likelihood of childhood suicide, violent offending, and accidental deaths by firearms,” said UL professor Jeanis.
In Massachusetts, which along with California, Minnesota and Maryland, is considered to have the most stringent CAP laws, allowing a child unsupervised access to a handgun can result in a fine of up to $5,000 and/or 2.5 years in jail.
Minnesota prohibits any person from storing or leaving a loaded gun in a location where a child is likely to gain access to the firearm.
Under Texas Penal Code, a person commits an offense if the person fails to secure a firearm or leaves it in a place where “the person knew or should have known the child would gain access.”
In 2020, Louisiana had the second-highest gun death rate in the country, according to the Giffords Law Center.
Days before the Saturday night shooting involving Copeland in Lafayette, a Baton Rouge woman was hospitalized when her 5-year-old son got ahold of her firearm and shot her in the leg. Earlier this month, two children in Shreveport were shot, one fatally, after gaining access to a gun. In January, a 4-year-old in Marrero fatally shot himself with a gun he found while sitting in his mother’s vehicle.
"We don’t have enough foster parents or child advocates for the needs of our community,” said Jeanis. “We have overabundant access to firearms, especially with the prevalence of gun shows, which are a striking gap in firearm protection, similar to the absence of CAP regulations.”