There were at least four Acadiana men on board the boat that capsized in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, according to social media and KATC reports.
Among those reported to have been aboard the boat include:
- Jay Guevara, of Lafayette
- Gregory Walcott, 62, of Abbeville
- Dylan Daspit, of Breaux Bridge
- Quinon Pitre, 31, of the Lawtell area
Nicole Daspit Latiolais posted to Facebook Wednesday morning in search of prayers for her godchild and nephew, Dylan Daspit.
"We are devastated with this tragedy," Latiolais wrote in a message to The Advocate. "We are hoping and praying for Dylan's safety. We have no information other than what we have heard on media reports."
One crew member is confirmed dead and 12 more are missing from the commercial vessel that capsized Tuesday near Port Fourchon with 19 people on board. Six people were rescued, and the U.S. Coast Guard continued to search the Gulf for survivors on Wednesday afternoon.
Krista Vercher took to Facebook Wednesday afternoon in search of prayers and support for her fiancé, Jay Guevara, and his best friend, Daspit.
"Please continue to pray for these 2!!!" Vercher wrote in a post that included a photo of Guevara and Daspit smiling as they hugged. "Best friends hoping are holding on to one another!!!! Please god hear all of our prayers and bring my fiancé and Hannah’s husband home safe to us!!!! Thank you all for the prayers I cannot get back to everyone at this time. We don’t have any current news and just need to continue to pray!!!!!!!!!!"
Lauren Vaccaro posted to Facebook Wednesday morning about her uncle, Quinon Pitre.
"My uncle is still unaccounted for," Vaccaro wrote in a 9 a.m. Wednesday post. "Please keep the prayers coming for my family and all the other crew members and their families. The waiting and not knowing is the hardest part and the bad weather and rough seas are expected to continue throughout the day today."
Vaccaro also poked fun at Pitre in her Facebook post about his survival skills that should be up to par from when she "terrorized" him as child.
"I pray that you are clinging to that vessel with every ounce of strength you can find until they are able to get to you," Vaccaro wrote. "You are tough and resilient and a fighter. We love you and are praying so hard for good news and you and the other crew members safe return. Pray y’all. Please."
Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas contributed to this report. This is a developing story that will be updated.