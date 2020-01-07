Three Acadiana residents take the first steps toward possible sainthood in the Catholic Church this weekend, according to a statement from the Diocese of Lafayette.
Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel will officially open the “Cause for Canonization” at a 10 a.m. ceremony Saturday at Immaculata Chapel in Lafayette for Charlene Richard and Auguste “Nonco” Pelafigue. A news conference will immediately follow in the John XXIII conference room of the Diocese of Lafayette Central Offices, located at 1408 Carmel Drive.
A third candidate for canonization is Lt. Father J. Verbis Lafleur, whose cause requires the collaboration of two other bishops in order to receive necessary permissions, because of Lafleur’s military service. Once resolved, Deshotel intends to open Fr. Lafleur’s “Cause for Canonization” as soon as possible, according to the statement. Nonetheless, Fr. Lafleur will also be recognized at the Saturday events.
Each of the three candidates are well-known in South Louisiana for their strong Catholic faith and their nomination is a testament to the rich diversity of our Diocese, the statement said.
Here’s some background on each of candidates for sainthood:
Father Joseph Verbis Lafleur
The Rev. Joseph Verbis Lafleur, a Lafayette diocesan priest, was born Jan. 24, 1912, to Valentine and Agatha Dupre Lafleur in Ville Platte. The couple had eight children — one died in infancy — and Lafleur’s mother was left to raise the seven surviving children after her husband deserted the family.
Lafleur entered first St. Joseph’s Minor Seminary in Covington and later Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans. He was ordained April 2, 1938 at St. John the Evangelist Cathedral in Lafayette, then assigned as associate pastor at St. Mary Magdalen in Abbeville.
In that lone parish assignment, he earned a reputation for especially tending to the needs of the parish’s impoverished children during the Great Depression. In summer 1941, while other Louisianians were pressed into military service, Lafleur volunteered as chaplain for the Army Air Corps. He trained first in New Mexico and was assigned to Clark Air Base in Philippines.
Attacked on Dec. 7, 1941, the same day as the attack on Pearl Harbor, The Philippines eventually fell to the Japanese and Lafleur was taken captive with U.S. troops. He was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross, Purple Heart and Bronze Star for heroism first shown on Dec. 7, when, disregarding his personal safety, he tended to the wounded while under fire and gave absolution to those dying.
He was offered a chance to evacuate, but insisted on staying with the men facing captivity, which he did until September 1944. With Allied forces advancing on them, the Japanese boarded the prisoners of war onto a “Hell Ship,” the Shinyo Maru, an overloaded freighter destined for Japan. The Japanese did not fly a POW ship flag, and it was torpedoed. Lafleur last moments were spent in pushing men from the hold of the overloaded tanker toward relative safety, where some could make their escape.
“He laid down his life for his men,” his nephew, Richard Lafleur, and Carole Lafleur, his wife, said this week. Richard Lafleur, born in 1945, never met his uncle, but he and his wife are among those who pray the rosary on Monday nights at St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas, where Father Lafleur was an altar boy.
In front of the church is a statue of white Carrera marble, sculpted by Franco Allesandrini, that depicts Lafleur pushing men up toward safety. It bears these words, in translation, “Come see how a priest dies in battle, but he dies not.” It was Lafleur’s favorite quote, taken from Marshal Michel Nay, a French military commander, they said.
The foundation for promoting Lafleur for sainthood rested in short books written first by his aunt, Edna Delrey. The most recent book written about Lafleur, by Peter J. and Suzanne D. Guerra, “He Dies Not,” was written in 2010.
The Lafleurs said that Archbishop Phillip Hannan, himself a World War II combat chaplain; and Lafayette Bishops Michael Jarrell and Douglas Deshotel have said Masses for Lafleur. Masses on the anniversary of his death have drawn more than 1,000 people.
Charlene Richard
Charlene Richard has most often been described as a typical Cajun Prairie child prior to her 1959 death. She was the second of 10 children born in Acadia Parish in 1947 to Joseph and Mary Alice Richard.
Folklorist Donna McGee Onebane wrote of her that, “Charlene was not a martyr, nor an ascetic. She was described as an ‘average child’, sometimes even ‘troublesome.’” Her mother took her to a physician after she envisioned the image of a woman in black who vanished and after her teacher said she was not acting like herself. Charlene was hospitalized and in August, doctors determined she had acute lymphatic leukemia and had only a short time to live.
Hospital staff and the hospital chaplain reported her remarkable demeanor as she faced death without fear and with determination to pray for others. Those for whom she prayed recovered from illnesses or returned to their faith. Priests tending to her recognized a remarkable faith in the child that they said was special.
After her death and burial at St. Edward Catholic Church in the Richard community, people began to ask for her intercession for special favors, many of which they said were granted. Money was raised in her name to build a new church building at her church, and, with the publication of books about her, interest grew about the little Cajun child. Thirty years after her death, an outdoor Mass was said for her, drawing 4,000 people and news media attention from cable news and major newspapers. Visits to her grave came in steady streams.
The Diocese of Lafayette has collected testimonials about favors granted for those who sought her help through prayer. Onebane wrote about testimonials of miracles. Those testimonials, she wrote, come from known people, that they are verified by authoritative sources and that the family members themselves did not promote sainthood for Charlene.
Auguste ‘Nonco’ Pelafigue
August ‘Nonco’ Pelafigue, a schoolteacher devoted to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, lived almost all of his life in or around Arnaudville in St. Martin Parish.
Son of Jean Pelafigue and Melanie Pere, natives of Beaucens, France, the couple took their infant son, born in 1888, to the U.S. With the further exception of higher education in Natchitoches and Lafayette in preparation for a career in teaching, he lived in rural Acadiana, teaching in the public schools and later in a Catholic school. He died in 1977 and is buried at St. John Francis Regis Cemetery.
Pelafigue became a member of the Apostleship of Prayer League at 21 and walked the countryside enlisting people for devotion to the Sacred Heart. He attended daily Mass, volunteered at his church, school and community for the next 68 years.
The Nonco Foundation was created June 6, 2012, the anniversary of his death, to further the cause of canonization. There are some 150 members. His obituary says that his promotion to the Sacred Heart League help drive enrollment to 1,402 members.
Betty Knott Devillier said she knew Pelafigue from her childhood and for many years. He taught her children, she said.
“He led a saintly life,” she said. “He was just a very pious and religious man. He lived very simply and tried to instill the love of the Sacred Heart in the population.”
She said his simple home remains standing in Arnaudville.