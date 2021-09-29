The Lafayette Public Library Board of Control is about to get more Republican and conservative with the appointment of a second member of the Lafayette Republican Parish Executive Committee.
Mayor-President Josh Guillory's appointment of Dustin Arnaud of Scott for an indefinite term starting Sept. 24 is on the agenda for Tuesday's Lafayette Parish Council meeting.
He replaces Hilda Edmond, a Lafayette Consolidated Government employee appointed by Guillory, who recently resigned from the library board, according to Library Director Danny Gillane. The last meeting Edmond attended was July 19, meeting minutes posted online show.
Lafayette's mayor-president is an ex-officio member of the library board and usually appoints someone to serve in his place. Other board members serve limited terms with end dates. The mayor-president's appointee serves until they resign or are replaced.
Arnaud was elected unopposed to the RPEC District 2 position. He will be joining District 3 RPEC member Landon Boudreaux on the library board.
In a July 7, 2020, story titled "Battle for the heart of Lafayette's Republican Party" on the website for Citizens for a New Louisiana, Michael Lunsford listed Arnaud as one of several Republicans who supported and raised money to elect conservative Republicans to offices, including mayor-president.
Lunsford described Arnaud as an early supporter of Guillory's who "took a strong position against taxpayer funding of drag queen events for toddlers."
Two other library board members, Stephanie Armbruster and Robert Judge, publicly protested a Drag Queen Story Time event at the library in 2018 and were later appointed to the board.
Edmond caused a stir in June when she tried to get the library board to meet behind closed doors to discuss book displays for Pride Month. The board's attorney advised against it because it was not on the agenda. It also did not meet the allowed exceptions to the state's Open Meetings Law.
Guillory refused an LGBTQ+ group's request to proclaim June as Pride Month. Instead, four City Council members issued their own proclamation declaring June Pride Month.
James Thomas, who serves on the library board, is a member of the Lafayette Democrat Parish Executive Committee.